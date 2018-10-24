DPrince rocks agbada in new birthday photos, displays style

- Mavin act, DPrince aka Omoba marked his birthday in style

- The young millionaire clocked 32 on October 23 and released new photos on social media

It has to be an agbada season in Nigeria. Just recently, many Nigerian celebs stepped out in the glorious traditional attire for an event in Lagos which earned the tag Agbada Challenge.

Like that wasn't enough, Mavin act, DPrince recently clocked a year older and decided to release special photos of himself on the gram. The successful business decided to channel his inner African man and rocked agabada as he posed for the birthday shoot.

Looking like a premium snack, the handsome young man posed in the royal blue agbada, announcing to the world that he growing older and finer as the days go by.

D’Prince was born to Collins Enebeli, a Business man and a musical production manager and the founder of the record label Sagitarious Productions and Patience Enebeli, an international Business tycoon.

Many don't know but he is the younger brother of music mogul and CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy.

Interestingly, music has always been in the family and his name, DPrince is also known as Omoba which is a Yoruba language which means a child of a king.

Happy birthday DPrince!

Source: Legit.ng