Davido’s girlfriend Chioma shows off pretty sister Jennifer Rowland (photos)

Music star, Davido, seems to be very much in love with his chef girlfriend, Chioma. After news of the relationship started making the rounds, the pretty lady has become a public figure.
Apart from being a celebrity girlfriend, she is also known for making mouth-watering meals, her fashion style and her good looks.
However, it has been discovered that her good looks actually runs in the family. The pretty chef posted a photo of herself with her sister, identified as Jennifer, on her Instagram page, and fans cannot get enough of her.
The pretty divas look very much alike and they can easily be mistaken for twins.
Meet beautiful sister of Davido's girlfriend Chioma, Jennifer Rowland
The love for creation also runs in the family as Jennifer is a fashion designer.
See other lovely photos of Jennifer below:
Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's two daughters, Imade and Hailey, recently got acquainted as they had a play date in America.
It is well known that Davido has two daughters from two different women. There have also been several rumours that the mothers of OBO’s kids Sophia and Amanda are not on speaking terms but recent events have put this rumour to rest.
Sophia and Amanda took their daughters to an unidentified park in America so they can all bond as a family. Imade and Hailey seemed very happy with each other.
