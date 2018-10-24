Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Asa Asika, Reekado Banks, Ycee, Do2dtun, attend The Basement Gig 21st edition



Over 100 guests gathered to witness live music at its best at the 21st edition of The Basement Gig.

The event held at The Free Me Space, Lekki On Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Guests at 21st edition

Guests at the event include Asa Asika, Reekado Banks, Dammy Krane, Osa7, Dadaboy Ehiz, BOJ, Attitude, Do2dtun, Dapo Tuburna, Ebiye, Marvis, Sensei Uche, and a host of others.

Performances

The event featured performances from talented emerging acts such as Dapo, Idahams, Abstrakt, Deena Ade, Ichaba, Fresh L, BarelyAnyHook and Alpha.

The 21st edition was hosted by media personalities Kemi Smallzz & Sheye Banks, with great mixes from the event's resident DJ, DJ Six7even & guest Dj’s Jizzi & Kraizee.

The Basement Gig, an initiative of The Zone Agency, is a monthly music event, created for emerging music acts to showcase their talent and further increase their chances of succeeding in a highly competitive industry.

The Basement Gig is gearing up for yet another anniversary edition, as the event will be attaining a 2 year mark, in December.

