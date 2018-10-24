Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

These are the surest 5 ways to live your best life after a terrible breakup



Whether in a relationship or in a marriage, the tendency is always there for things to go wrong and for breakups to happen. What’s most important is how you move on from that difficult breakup and get yourself back to living your best life.

You know, when life gives you lemon, you gotta make the meanest lemonades ever. Or at least, try your utmost to make the very best lemon drinks you possibly could.

Relate this analogy to relationships, breakups and heartbreaks; what it means is that when your relationship breaks or maybe it’s a marriage that crashed, no matter how public, painful, regretful, sad, hurtful and negative that period was, you have to look for a way to move past that and begin to live your life again!

To achieve this best life of yours after a breakup, here are the surest five things you would have to do!

1. Zone out for a bit

Really, there’s nothing that would sooth you more than hibernating for a bit. Take off and reflect on what has happened. Be with your thoughts, do some introspection, cry if you have to, get into the deepest parts of your heart and face your emotions, process them well and purge yourself of the bitterness and all the negative feelings and emotions.

Zoning out also helps to stay away from all sources that may feed you with more reasons to stay bitter.

2. Make peace with the past

Especially for relationships that ended badly, you need this moment, whether on a holiday, or by taking few days off social media and gatherings. Whatever means you choose to use to achieve this, just ensure to do it. You’ll feel lighter, more-accepting and better afterwards.

3. Refocus on work

When that is done, get back to work with this refreshed spirit and push yourself into it. Gainful employment or other work has a way of taking your mind off irrelevant things. And it’s a win-win situation. You get your mind off hurtful things while making money.

4. Do things that make you happy

Whatever it is, so far it is not illegal, do it. Go out there, and do things that excite you and make you genuinely happy.

5. A relationship isn’t compulsory

You really do not need to find another partner to complete this remission scheme. You can reach maximum happiness levels without it involving any new romantic connection.

Let that be your approach. If there’s a partner somewhere in all this, then it’s fine. If not, don’t push it. Concentrate on doing you all by yourself and let that new relationship come in its time.
