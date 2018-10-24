Finance: Airtel Africa raises $1.5 billion to reduce its debt and expand operations

Airtel Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd, said it had raised a $1.25 billion from six global investors including SoftBank Group International.
Other investors are Warburg Pincus LLC and Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, Temasek and Singtel.
The company said the investment will be used to reduce Airtel Africa's existing debt of approximately $5 billion and for the growth of its African operations.
"...six leading global investors comprising Warburg Pincus,Temasek, Singtel, SoftBank Group International and others have agreed to invest USD 1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in the company at a post-money equity value of approximately USD 4.4 billion," Airtel Africa said in a statement seen by Business Insider SSA on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.
Raghunath Mandava, MD and CEO, Africa, Bharti Airtel(Bharti Airtel)
Raghunath Mandava, MD and CEO, Africa, Bharti Airtel, while commenting on the deal said, “This primary equity issuance clearly underlines the confidence of leading global investors in Airtel Africa's successful business strategy and its potential to sustain growth and profitability."
"The transaction will help us further deleverage our balance sheet and boost our capacity to upgrade networks, expand coverage in different markets and achieve rapid growth of Airtel Money across our operations," Mandava said.
Airtel Africa plans international IPO
According to the statement, Airtel Africa said it subsequently intends an initial public offering and use the proceeds primarily for further reduction of debt.
It further stated that the present transaction will not involve any sale of shares by existing shareholders.
The Nigerian unit, Airtel Nigeria has over 39 million active voice subscription in the country as per the Q2 telecoms data released by the country's statistical office.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: A police suspect photo looks just like Ross from 'Friends,' and people can't handle it
A police Facebook page blew up on Tuesday after their appeal for information about a theft turned into a series of jokes about "Friends."
Lifestyle: Disappointing photos show what royal life is really like
Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what royal life is really like Published: 51 minutes ago , Refreshed: 34 minutes ago Alison Millington ');
These are the pan-African designers you can look forward to seeing at Lagos Fashion Week
The great thing about Lagos Fashion Week is that it extends its reach right across Africa in its quest for innovative design talent. The official
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: Okowa challenges opponents to debate
… Receives Thousands Of Returnees From Opposition Political Parties AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has challenged his opponents
PLATEAU: Choice of gov running mate tears PDP apart
By Marie-Therese Nanlong AFTER a rancour-free and peaceful governorship primary that produced Senator Jeremiah Useni as winner, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is having problems over
I received a call from my brother Nnamdi Kanu, he’s alive and well – Femi Fani Kayode
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, said leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has called him. Nnamdi Kanu went missing after the military
Religious Leaders Visit Buhari Just To Take Photographs – Bakare
Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Dr. Tunde Bakare, has said that Nigerians must speak truth to power and put aside what he called the culture
Why you should choose lentils over beans today!
Lentils are a good substitute for beans, if you ever need one, and its health benefits are even more reason to choose lentils over beans!Lentils
Nigeria ‘ll work with Benin Republic for successful joint border facility – Buhari
By Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria will work closely with the Republic of Benin to ensure the success of the
Post Your Comment below: >>