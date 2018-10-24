Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Guri LG spends N31.5m on drilling boreholes, maintenance



The Guri Local Government Council in Jigawa says it  spent N31.5 million on drilling and maintenance of hand pump boreholes in the council area from January to October.

File: People queue up to buy water from a commercial borehole operator

Alhaji Barkono Jaji-Adiyani, the Chairman of the  Council, told newsmen on Wednesday in Jigawa that the council drilled 21 new boreholes and maintained over 500 old ones within the period under review.

According to him,  the council spent N11.5 million for drilling the 21 boreholes, while N2 million was spent monthly in purchasing boreholes spare parts including  spouts, cylinders and rods.

The chairman also said the council recently spent over N1.4 million in treating patients with diarrhea and eye defects in Yawan Musari and  Zugobia.

On education, Jaji-Adiyani said the council had acquired 1,000 desks for 30 primary and junior secondary schools, distributed 1,000 cartons of chalk to the schools and bought Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam forms for 80 students.

He said the council had also built mosques in Wareri, Kadara, Dawa, Damagge and Durupta, constructed clinics in Madawa, Arin and Takazz as well as  executed solar power projects in Daba and Kariduwe.

He commended the state government for constructing the 103-km Arawa-Guri road and approving the ongoing general hospital project in the council area.

“For many years before the construction of the eastern bye pass road, you could not travel from Guri to Hadejia and return on the same day because of the terrible state of the road.

“Farm produce like watermelon sometimes get rotten in the farm because the bad road was discouraging truck drivers from coming to this area.

“Today, fish sellers sometimes leave Guri for Hadejia even on Saturday nights and sell their fish in the morning on Sunday; this is highly commendable.

“ Similarly, I must thank Gov. Mohammed Badaru for siting the  general hospital in Guri.

“ If completed, the hospital will  provide standard maternity services for our women and modern medical laboratory test to detect HIV and  tuberculosis.

NAN

