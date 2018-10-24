Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Security: NSCDC deploys personnel to govt schools in Yobe



The Yobe Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had deployed its personnel to provide more security in government schools across the state.

Mr Ayinla Olowo, the state commandant of the corps told the Newsmen on Wednesday in Damaturu that the deployment involved no fewer than 200 personnel.

“Although the numbers of schools are many, we have maintained regular number of four officers in a school since the order was given by the Minister of Interior.

NSCDC,
NSCDC

“That was in March this year, when Dapchi school girls’ incident was at its height,’’ Mr Olowo said.

He appreciated the gesture of some school principals for being friendly and cooperative to the personnel, but frowned at the attitude of others for allegedly degrading officers posted to their schools.

According to him, the command would continue to do its best in providing adequate security to the schools.

Anambra Govt. bans Church services in public schools

The principal, Malam Mele Madu, confirmed the presence of NSCDC officers in his school.

Madu said that their presence had encouraged students and teachers to operate under a secured atmosphere.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/10/2018 16:56:00 Tech: The New York Attorney General is investigating MoviePass' owner for allegedly misleading investors (HMNY)

Tech: The New York Attorney General is investigating MoviePass' owner for allegedly misleading investors (HMNY)

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has launched an investigation into the parent company of MoviePass for allegedly misleading investors, according to CNBC. The attorney

0 News 19/10/2018 04:16:00 Fayose begs EFCC for extra mattress to sleep comfortably inside holding cell

Fayose begs EFCC for extra mattress to sleep comfortably inside holding cell

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 19/10/2018 08:10:00 I’ll continue to hold Jonathan in high esteem – Buhari

I’ll continue to hold Jonathan in high esteem – Buhari

By Anthony Ogbonna President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would continue to hold the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, in high esteem because he

0 News 21/10/2018 15:23:00 Atiku pledges to revamp Nigerian economy, fight corruption – PDP

Atiku pledges to revamp Nigerian economy, fight corruption – PDP

Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was set to revamp Nigerian economy through the creation of qualitative employment

0 News 18/10/2018 23:10:00 Kunle Afolayan, Aki, Gideon Okeke arrive Kigali for AMAA 2018

Kunle Afolayan, Aki, Gideon Okeke arrive Kigali for AMAA 2018

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 22/10/2018 14:24:00 Protest trails Imo as APC women, youths call for Oshiomhole's removal

Protest trails Imo as APC women, youths call for Oshiomhole's removal

- There are agitations from many protesting APC women and youths in Imo for the removal of Adams Oshimhole, the party's national chairman- The protesters

Most Watched Movies

cron