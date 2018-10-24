Security: NSCDC deploys personnel to govt schools in Yobe

The Yobe Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had deployed its personnel to provide more security in government schools across the state.
Mr Ayinla Olowo, the state commandant of the corps told the Newsmen on Wednesday in Damaturu that the deployment involved no fewer than 200 personnel.
“Although the numbers of schools are many, we have maintained regular number of four officers in a school since the order was given by the Minister of Interior.
“That was in March this year, when Dapchi school girls’ incident was at its height,’’ Mr Olowo said.
He appreciated the gesture of some school principals for being friendly and cooperative to the personnel, but frowned at the attitude of others for allegedly degrading officers posted to their schools.
According to him, the command would continue to do its best in providing adequate security to the schools.
Anambra Govt. bans Church services in public schools
The principal, Malam Mele Madu, confirmed the presence of NSCDC officers in his school.
Madu said that their presence had encouraged students and teachers to operate under a secured atmosphere.
