Security: NSCDC deploys personnel to govt schools in Yobe

The Yobe Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had deployed its personnel to provide more security in government schools across the state.
Mr Ayinla Olowo, the state commandant of the corps told newsmen on Wednesday in Damaturu that the deployment involved no fewer than 200 personnel.
Why Govt imposed 24-hour curfew on Kaduna – Spokesman
“Although the numbers of schools are many, we have maintained regular number of four officers in a school since the order was given by the Minister of Interior.
“That was in March this year, when Dapchi school girls’ incident was at its height,’’ Mr Olowo said.
He appreciated the gesture of some school principals for being friendly and cooperative to the personnel, but frowned at the attitude of others for allegedly degrading officers posted to their schools.
Senate makes U-turn, confirms Kaduna nominee as NPC commissioner
According to him, the command would continue to do its best in providing adequate security to the schools.
When newsmen visited the Government Secondary School (GSS) Goneri, the principal, Malam Mele Madu, confirmed the presence of NSCDC officers in his school.
Madu said that their presence had encouraged students and teachers to operate under a secured atmosphere.
Related Articles
Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends
Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018
Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019 elections – APC governorship candidate in Lagos state picks Femi Hamzat as his running mate
Femi Hamzat, former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State has emerged the running-mate to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in next
Group blows hot over Atiku's nomination of Obi as running mate, vows to work against him in 2019
- A forum in the northern part of Nigeria has threatened to work against the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate Atiku Abubakar in the
Why Morocco wants to join ECOWAS: Spokesman
Mr Mustapha El Khalfi, the spokesman for the Moroccan government and Parliament, says the country’s interest in joining ECOWAS stems from its desire to build
We will only employ qualified teachers -FG
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has said that a database of qualified unemployed teachers was being gathered nationwide to ensure such people are employed
Gunmen kill Ekiti APC treasurer
Suspected gunmen have killed the treasurer of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Moses Adeoye.Adeoye was murdered in his residence at
Breaking: 9 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident
No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese
Post Your Comment below: >>