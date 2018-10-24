Man steals friend’s ATM card, withdraws N49,000 of N50,000

Ikeja – An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court will on Thursday sentence a 26-year-old businessman, Richard Chukwu, who pleaded guilty to stealing his associate’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card to withdraw N49,000 out of N50,000 in his bank account.
Chukwu had blamed his action on the Devil, and pleaded for leniency on Wednesday before Magistrate J.A. Adigun.
The resident of Agege, Lagos, admitted committing the offence on Oct. 8, at Agege Railway Line.
Adigun ordered that Chukwu should be kept in the Kirikiri Prisons until the sentence.
The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, had submitted that the ATM card belonged to Mr Ezechukwu Nwado.
“The accused secretly stole his ATM card to withdraw his money,” he said.
Ogu said that the complainant received a debit alert on his account, and that investigations showed that the accused committed the offence.
“After the theft was detected, the accused was arrested and handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.
He noted that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The Section provides for three years’ imprisonment for stealing.(NAN)
