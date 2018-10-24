El Rufai invokes 1915, 1917 laws to tackle Kaduna crises

By Ben Agande
Governor Nasir El Rufai has threatened to invoke 1915, 1917 and 1958 laws to deal with the recurring crises in Kaduna state.
At a meeting with Traditional rulers at the government house in Kaduna, governor El Rufai warned that various existing laws that impose costs on communities that permit violence in their midst would be implemented.
The laws to be invoked by the governor are the Riots Damage Laws of 1958; the Collective Damage Law of 1915 and the Peace Preservation Law of 1917.
The governor said details of the enforcement of these laws which impose on community members to bear the cost of repairs of damage arising from crises will be unveiled soon.
“These laws impose on communities that permit violence in their midsts, obliging community members to be charged and levied monies for the costs of repairing damage done during episodes of violence” the governor said.
APC deserves re-election in view of its achievements — Buhari
He warned that government will no longer accept excuses from traditional rulers when crises erupt in their domains.
“In situations of unrests, it is common for traditional rulers to disclaim any control over unruly youths. It is an excuse we can no longer accept. Where significant sections of a community disdain the counsel or authority of their traditional ruler, it imperils the rationale for keeping the traditional institution and the occupant of the office “, he argued.
The governor who traced the genesis of crises in Kaduna state, said that ethno-religious clash first occurred in Kasuwan Magani in 1980, adding that “since them, it appears that a constituency has developed which believes that violence pays, and is convinced that violence has no consequences for the perpetrators. ”
According to him, “it is time for a powerful coalition for peace to speak frankly and support actions against those who menace the right of our citizens to live in peace wherever they choose. ”
He said more police stations will be established in identified Flashpoints in the state.
Related Articles
Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends
Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018
Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Trans-Ramos Oil Spill: 27 communities demand cancellation of JIV report
By Samson Willie 27 of the 28 communities involved in the Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) of the April 15 Trans-Ramos Pipeline Spillage in Odimodi, Burutu local
Infuriated Mourinho gets Twitter talking after being restrained from fighting a Chelsea coach
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Ondo APC begins reconciliation moves ahead of 2019
- Ondo state APC chapter has started a reconciliation move- The move is expedient to bury the grievances generated by the primaries- Members still aggrieved
Now that Atiku has emerged
By Godwin Etakibuebu IT is now a fact of the public market place that Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president to Olusegun Obasanjo, is now the presidential candidate
FG to commence clean-up of Ogoni oil spill – Minister
The Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, said on Monday that the Federal Government was set to commence the clean -up of oil
Atiku/Obi Ticket: S-East town unions laud Obi’s nomination
By Chioma Gabriel, Clifford Ndujihe, Jane Dania & Chinonso Alozie THE National President of the Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, Emeka Diwe, yesterday said
Post Your Comment below: >>