Protest against Obi’s VP nomination suspicious, diversionary – Media aide

The protests by some youths for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to drop Mr peter Obi as its vice presidential candidate has been described as `suspicious and diversionary’.
Mr Valentine Obienyem, Media Aide to Obi said this in a statement in Awka on Wednesday.
Some youths under the aegis of “The Northern Youths Leaders Forum” met with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday and urged Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar to reconsider the choice of Obi or risk losing their support.
Obienyem in his statement entitled “RE: Northern group to Atiku: Drop Obi or forget 2019’ said it was a case of inventing problem where none existed.
The media aide said the announcement of Obi as Atiku’s running mate elicited widespread approval and jubilation because it was adjudged as the best by most Nigerians.
He described Obi as humble, hardworking, knowledgeable, detribalized Nigerian with in-depth knowledge about the economy and conversant with the myriad of problems of the country.
According to Obienyem, any person truthful to himself will agree that never in the history of Nigeria did naming of running mates elicited comparable reactions.
“One is, therefore, at a loss as to the reasons informing the protest. Since leaving office, Obi has been busy visiting schools all over the country, from Cross River to Sokoto.
“Obi has been busy diagnosing the problems of the country and offering solutions.
“Obi has been busy preaching the unity of the country and how good governance will solve the problems in Nigeria, caused by cumulative years of leadership failure that make the protest under review suspicious,” he said.
Atiku gets yellow card over Peter Obi
Obienyem wondered why such protest should hold in Ota and what the intentions of those behind it were.
He said they would not be distracted with such antics but remained focused on efforts to proffer solutions to national economic challenges.
“Why protest in Ota? Who is behind the protest? What does the project intend to achieve? Is it true that the planning of the protest was revealed almost a week ago?
“Why is it that when you have failed to see any fault in Obi, you are bent on inventing one?
“These are necessary questions which any sincere inquirer will deem appropriate to start with.
“We do not need such a distraction now, what we need is joining of hands together as we collectively seek solutions to our problems,” he said. (NAN)
2019: Atiku advises Buhari to adopt issues-based campaign
Related Articles
Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends
Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018
Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
We need credible, reliable data to tackle menace of Out-of-School children – Adamu
Lokoja – The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu on Thursday reiterated the need to have a credible and reliable school data to solve the
Atiku's running mate Obi attacks APC, debunks alleged ethnic bias in Onitsha bridge clean-up
- PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has berated APC over comments- The former governor of Anambra was accused of bias in Onitsha bridge clean-up-
DELSU graduate reportedly runs mad, climbs mast to sit down
DELSU graduate reportedly runs mad, climbs mast to sit down The effect of a long mental health battle manifested in a man who climbed a mast
Ambode has performed better than Fashola - Bode George
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Okowa mourns former CJN, Kutigi
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the government and people of Niger State as well as the family of former Chief Justice
JAP tasks FG on poverty reduction, social justice
… says anti-graft institutions must be strengthened By Emmanuel Elebeke The Journalist Against Poverty (JAP) Initiative has called on federal government to urgently address the rising level
Post Your Comment below: >>