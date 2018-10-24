Dissolve my marriage, my husband beats me before sex, woman tells court

Ikorodu (Lagos State) – A housewife, Oluwakemi Patrick, pleaded with an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos on Tuesday to dissolve marriage because her husband her husband beats her before making love to her.
Oluwakemi, a mother of five, told the court that she would no longer bear the persistent beating before sex of John Patrick, her husband of 17 years.
“My lord there is no more love in our marriage. I want divorce.
“I met my husband 17 years ago. He proposed to me and I agreed to marry him but after some time his attitude changed and he no longer cared for me and our children.
“He now has the habit of threatening me and constantly beating me anytime I request for money.
“Whenever my husband wants to have sex with me he usually forced me. He beats me anytime I refuse to allow him to make love to me.’’
Oluwakemi said that Patrick also accused her of having extra-marital affairs.
“I want the court to dissolve our marriage and let me have custody of our children because he is not a responsible man,’’ she pleaded.
However, Patrick, denied the allegations.
The self- employed Patrick, residing at Eyita community in Ikorodu told the court that he was not against the divorce requested by his wife.
The President of the court, Mr Otun Olayiwola, adjourned the case until Nov. 5 for mention. (NAN)
