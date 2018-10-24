Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

2019 Election: Cleric wants politicians to be patriotic



A female cleric, Esther Ajayi, on Wednesday appealed to politicians to place service to the country above themselves.

Ajayi, who is also the promoter of Esther Ajayi Foundation, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

File:  Voters

She admonished Nigerians against electoral violence during the forthcoming general elections and urged them to participate in the election by voting for candidates of their choice.

Canadians rush to buy Marijuana, stores run out

She further urged Nigerians to devote much time for prayers to God to help the country to navigate through every storm.

“We must continue in prayers. Prayer is our only option; the Bible says we should watch and pray.

“Let’s come out at the scheduled date to exercise your franchise; vote and wait to see that your vote is counted.

“We are not partisan; but we are under the political system as stakeholders.”

While expressing concern over what she called worrisome statements by some politicians and their supporters, Ajayi stressed that the political class should eschew violence in the overall interest of the country.

“I encourage all to play the game according to the rule. Maiming and killing or destruction of lives and property will not solve any problem; rather, explore the legal means,” she advised.

Look closer! The 2019 presidential election is not a two-horse race

The cleric, who is also the General Overseer, Love of Christ (LOC) Generation Church, Ajayi said that Nigerians needed to stay united, if the nation must be productive.

Newsmen report that Ajayi was recently honoured by the Eternal Sacred Order and all the White Garment churches alongside other significant icons in Abuja, for her outstanding dedication to God’s work, promoting care and humanity in communities across the nation.

NAN

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 07:11:00 Davido’s girlfriend Chioma shows off pretty sister Jennifer Rowland (photos)

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma shows off pretty sister Jennifer Rowland (photos)

Music star, Davido, seems to be very much in love with his chef girlfriend, Chioma. After news of the relationship started making the rounds, the

0 News 24/10/2018 08:05:00 Just in APC, PDP House of Reps members defect to other parties

Just in APC, PDP House of Reps members defect to other parties

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have lost a member each in the House of Representatives to other political parties.Premium Times

0 News 21/10/2018 02:30:00 Africa’s youngest billionaire returns home unharmed after release by kidnappers

Africa’s youngest billionaire returns home unharmed after release by kidnappers

- Mohammed Dewji, Africa’s youngest billionaire, has been released by his kidnappers- He was abducted a week ago in Tanzania- The police said Dewji was

0 News 17/10/2018 13:56:00 Just in: Police promote 3 AIGs, 4 CPs

Just in: Police promote 3 AIGs, 4 CPs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday approved the promotion of three Assistant-Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of

0 News 19/10/2018 10:58:00 2019: Why Women Matter By Emmanuel Onwubiko

2019: Why Women Matter By Emmanuel Onwubiko

Few hours back, I strolled into one of the key offices under the office of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria with a

0 News 23/10/2018 21:57:00 Buhari’s order over Kwara a dream—PDP

Buhari’s order over Kwara a dream—PDP

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara State, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress, APC, to accept the imminent defeat that

Most Watched Movies

cron