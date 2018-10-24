Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Porter docked over alleged theft of carton of frozen fish worth N23,000



A porter, Yinka Akinmade, 20, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, over  alleged theft of a carton of frozen fish worth N23,000.

Akinmade, who resides at No. 22, Abeokuta St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ajayi Emmanuel,  told the court that Akinmade committed the alleged  offence on Oct.15, at No. 50, Market St., Mushin, Lagos.

Emmanuel said that the accused, who assists traders and buyers to carry goods at the Mushin market, stole one carton of frozen fish, valued at N23,000, property of one Mrs Isimot Animashaun .

Lagos govt orders PSP operators to commence door-to-door collection of refuse

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, Akinmade pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr K.O. Ogundare, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N20,000, with one surety in like sum.

Ogundare said that the surety should be gainfully employed and his address should be verified by the prosecutor.

He also said that the surety must provide evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 15 for mention.

NAN

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 15:34:00 Buhari charges committee to address risks in AFCFTA

Buhari charges committee to address risks in AFCFTA

…as Labour gives reason for opposing agreement By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammmadu Buhari Monday charged the Presidential Committee for Impact and Readiness Assessment of the

0 News 19/10/2018 12:05:00 Give your best to the people, Okowa urges political appointees

Give your best to the people, Okowa urges political appointees

… Swears-In New Commissioners, Others DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has charged political appointees to always give their best in rendering services to Deltans. The

0 News 20/10/2018 20:53:00 Politics: The Saudi government reportedly targeted and punished several dissidents after McKinsey identified them in a report

Politics: The Saudi government reportedly targeted and punished several dissidents after McKinsey identified them in a report

The Saudi government targeted and punished several dissidents after the American consultancy firm McKinsey & Company identified them in a report as critics, The New

0 News 22/10/2018 02:52:00 6 countries to exhibit at 2018 Lagos Trade Fair

6 countries to exhibit at 2018 Lagos Trade Fair

By Naomi Uzor The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, has disclosed that over 200 foreign exhibitors from 16 countries will be exhibiting at the

0 News 18/10/2018 18:25:00 Can sipping aloe vera juice really help you lose weight?

Can sipping aloe vera juice really help you lose weight?

Aloe vera is most commonly known for its ability to stop a burn from hurting so damn much.But now, the plant's juice-aloe vera juice or aloe

0 News 17/10/2018 15:10:00 Minimum Wage: Organised labour holds crucial meeting Thursday

Minimum Wage: Organised labour holds crucial meeting Thursday

The Organised Labour says it will meet on Thursday to take final decision on the new National Minimum Wage for workers, following the delay by

Most Watched Movies

cron