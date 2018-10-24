Porter docked over alleged theft of carton of frozen fish worth N23,000

A porter, Yinka Akinmade, 20, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, over alleged theft of a carton of frozen fish worth N23,000.

Akinmade, who resides at No. 22, Abeokuta St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ajayi Emmanuel, told the court that Akinmade committed the alleged offence on Oct.15, at No. 50, Market St., Mushin, Lagos.

Emmanuel said that the accused, who assists traders and buyers to carry goods at the Mushin market, stole one carton of frozen fish, valued at N23,000, property of one Mrs Isimot Animashaun .

Lagos govt orders PSP operators to commence door-to-door collection of refuse

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, Akinmade pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr K.O. Ogundare, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N20,000, with one surety in like sum.

Ogundare said that the surety should be gainfully employed and his address should be verified by the prosecutor.

He also said that the surety must provide evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 15 for mention.

NAN