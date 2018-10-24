Maiden edition of ‘Miss Anti Corruption Nigeria’ calls for entries

BY ROTIMI AGBANA
Organisers of ‘Miss Anti Corruption Nigeria’ have made call for entries for the maiden edition of the beauty pageant which is aimed at fighting corruption to a halt in Nigeria.
According to the organisers, Nigerians Against Greed Initiative, the winner of the contest will smile home with two million naira, a brand new SUV and the bragging rights as the first ever winner of the pageant in Nigeria, at the grand finale of the event scheduled to hold in Abuja come February 2019.
NIGERIA, UAE to partner on solar energy, Artificial intelligence
To register for the pageant, candidates are to log on to the pageant’s official website www.killcoruption.today, after which they must follow the pageant on Instagram, @missandmranticorruption, record a one minute video of their ideas on how corruption can be eradicated in Nigeria, post on their own Instagram page using @missandmranticorruption #missandmranticorruption.
FBNQuest Merchant Bank supports APWB annual dinner
A link will be sent to candidates who have successfully followed these instructions for which they are to share with their contacts, friends, relatives, etc for likes.
The best ten videos with the highest likes from each state will be selected to represent their states at the regional contest.
Related Articles
Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends
Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018
Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Breaking: Senate passes Electoral Act amendment bill
By Anthony Ogbonna The Senate, Tuesday, passed into law the Electoral Act amendment bill. PIGB: NASS to mount pressure for presidential assent — Saraki Senate President Bukola SarakiThe
Politics: The world's 2 biggest countries are playing nice a year after a showdown, but a future clash may be unavoidable
A year after a showdown along their disputed border, India and China have improved their relationship. Despite that renewed cooperation, the strategic issues driving
2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Nollywood's stars slay at AMAA 2018 in Rwanda as they cart away awards (photos)
Anywhere in the world, Nollywood actors and actresses are always recognised and honoured for standing out tall in their endeavours. This winning spirit yet again
FRCN never denied Sowore airtime on Radio Nigeria – Official
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
German Bundesliga result
German Bundesliga result on Sunday: Hertha Berlin 1 (Duda 7) Freiburg 1 (Koch 36) Playing later Borussia M’gladbach v Mainz 05 (1600 GMT) Cleric to FG: Tackle almajiri problem Played
Post Your Comment below: >>