Maiden edition of ‘Miss Anti Corruption Nigeria’ calls for entries

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Organisers of ‘Miss Anti Corruption Nigeria’ have made call for entries for the maiden edition of the beauty pageant which is aimed at fighting corruption to a halt in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, Nigerians Against Greed Initiative, the winner of the contest will smile home with two million naira, a brand new SUV and the bragging rights as the first ever winner of the pageant in Nigeria, at the grand finale of the event scheduled to hold in Abuja come February 2019.

To register for the pageant, candidates are to log on to the pageant’s official website www.killcoruption.today, after which they must follow the pageant on Instagram, @missandmranticorruption, record a one minute video of their ideas on how corruption can be eradicated in Nigeria, post on their own Instagram page using @missandmranticorruption #missandmranticorruption.

A link will be sent to candidates who have successfully followed these instructions for which they are to share with their contacts, friends, relatives, etc for likes.

The best ten videos with the highest likes from each state will be selected to represent their states at the regional contest.