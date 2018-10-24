'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa

Nigerians are currently having a field day on Twitter after Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid released visuals for his single 'Fever', which featured Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage, making an appearance as a video vixen.

It will be recalled that Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Teebliz, had debunked rumours that Wizkid was having having an intimate affair with her.

In a post on his instagram, he had called on anyone to “Show me your evidence that Tiwa f**ked Wizkid. She better be f**king with Femi Otedola, Aliko Dangote, Or Mr Adeleke Aka Baba Olowo!!!. If you are not in that category then F**K YOU.”

However, in the new video by Wizkid, the singer and Tiwa Savage engaged in steamy romantic sessions that got tongues wagging on Twitter.

Below are some of the reactions: