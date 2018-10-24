How FG is plotting to sabotage new minimum wage for workers - Labour union alleges

- The Trade Union Side (TUS) calls on both the federal and state governments to implement the new national minimum wage or face the wrath of workers

- The Labour union decries what it said are plans by the federal government to subvert the entire negotiation on national minimum wage that took more than one year to conclude

- The TUS says Nigerian workers are determines to press for the new minimum wage, noting that no amount of intimidation will stop their demand

Some workers have accused federal government of plotting to sabotage negotiations on the new national minimum wage for workers in the country.

The accusation was made by the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) in a statement in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

The labour union called on both the federal and state governments to implement the new national minimum wage or face the wrath of workers.

The TUS chairman, Abdrafiu Adeniji and secretary, Alade Lawal, decried what they said were plans by the federal government to subvert the entire negotiation process that took more than one year to conclude planning.

“How can the Federal Government want to sabotage a democratically agreed National Minimum Wage that was even voted for and agreed upon by all the stakeholders? We call on the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) that participated actively and fully in the negotiation to speak out and tell the world the whole truth on what transpired before the new National Minimum Wage was arrived at,” the group said.

"Labour is in the Exclusive Legislative list and as such the federal government should proceed to enact the National Minimum Wage Act instead of trying to intimidate workers by invoking a primitive labour law of no work no pay in this 21st century where the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is harping on international labour best practices."

The TUS said Nigerian workers were determines to press for the new minimum wage and that no amount of intimidation could stop their demand.

The group urged the federal government to immediately send the national minimum wage bill to the National Assembly without further delay.

"Once the federal government sends the new National Minimum Wage bill to the National Assembly and it is passed into law, it will become binding on the state governments,” it said.

Meanwhile, following the inability of the federal government and labour unions in Nigeria to arrive at meeting point over new minimum wage, the NLC has resolved to commence a nationwide, indefinite strike from November 6 if government does not meet their demands.

This was disclosed by president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, and that of the United Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, in a press statement on Sunday, October 21.

The labour unions are unhappy at government’s claim that no amount was agreed with the labour leaders at a meeting of a tripartite committee and also the FG's stance that it could only increase the minimum wage from the current N18,000 to N24,000.

