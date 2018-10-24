Atiku is not sick - Media team blames political opponents for spreading rumour

- Atiku Abubakar's media team said the PDP presidential candidate is not sick
- The media team said the news of Atiku illness was sponsored by political opponents
The media team of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has debunked the rumour that the PDP flagbearer is seriously ill and receiving intensive medical care.
Alaba Yusuf, the Head of Public Relations Unit of Atiku media team, said the report was a malicious lie sponsored by political opponent seeking to tarnish the image of the PDP presidential candidate.
He said: "Those unable to tar the image of our Principal and PDP presidential flagbearer, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, with the dirty brush of corruption, incompetence or visa scandal, have now come up with diabolical social media campaign that the former Vice President “is seriously ill and may need a life-support oxygen machine”.
"What a web of lies. In fact, prominent members of Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) have been perpetrating the ill will with a mischievous “quick recovery to Waziri Adamawa and PDP candidate” on Facebook. Nice one from your stable. We know the cable that is burning and requires replacement.
"H.E. Atiku Abubakar is as fit as fiddle. If he is ill, he would brief Nigerians of his ailment and he won't spend public fund to treat himself. Atiku is too modern to welcome prayers as solution to comatose public health… Atiku, President-to-be, is no awoof person!"
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will revamp the Nigerian economy through the creation of qualitative employment for the youths if elected into government in 2019.
The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, October 21, in Abuja.
