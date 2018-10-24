Italian club slap £35m price tag on striker who is wanted by Chelsea

- Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek could be on his way to Chelsea in January

- But the Blues will have to meet the £35m price tag which has been slapped on him

- Chelsea want Piatek as a replacement for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata

Italian Serie A giants Genoa have reportedly slapped a £35 million price tag on 23-year-old Polish professional football star Krzysztof Piątek who is wanted by Chelsea.

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is reported to have lost the faith in Spanish striker Alvaro Morata and he wants another forward when the January 2019 transfer window opens.

Krzysztof Piatek has been on fire for Genoa this season in the Italian Serie A netting 13 goals in nine games.

But the Serie A club are determined to get big money for the Poland international if they lose him in January.

The Blues are understood to have made their interest clear through third-party intermediaries, with the possibility of a move when the window opens.

Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli are the other three clubs who are also said to be monitoring the situation of Piatek at Genoa.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League trio of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham joined Spanish champions Barcelona in the race to sign 23-year-old Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek.

The Polish professional footballer is one of the hottest strikers this season scoring 17 goals so far in all competitions for Genoa.

