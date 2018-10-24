Read about Nyesom Wike's biography and career. Checkout Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike's profile, career development and more.
Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is a prominent Nigerian manager, chief, and politician. He is the Governor of Rivers State and one of the key members of Peoples Democratic Party in Nigeria. Biography of Nyesom Wike is full of success stories and great achievements.
Governor Nyesom Wike; photo: africanleadership.co.uk
Nyesom Wike's biography and career
Governor Nyesom Wike date of birth is the 24th of August, 1967. His parents are Reverend and Nlemanya Wike. Nyesom Wike is from Rumuepirikom area of Rivers State.
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike received degrees in law, politics and administration. He had a short term of private juridical practice. Then he won elections for the post of Executive Chairman in Obio (Akpor) Local Government Area two times (1999-2002, 2004-2007). Besides, Wike worked as ALGON’s Deputy President. Moreover, he was an African representative in the Commonwealth Local Governments Forum.
Wike was defined as the best chairman of the board in executive body of local government of Rivers State.
Picture: www.nigeriafilms.com
During 2007-2011, Wike occupied the office of Chief of staff at the Government House in Port Harcourt. He was assigned general manager of Governor Amaechi’s re-election campaign. In 2011, Wike became the Honourable Minister for Education (Rivers State).
Photo: guardian.ng
In 2015, Barrister Wike was elected Governor of Rivers State with the majority of votes. His achievements received an adequate assessment in Nigeria and abroad. Wike received a lot of awards for his activities including recognition of his achievements by Nigerian media. This year, for example, The Sun Newspapers awarded him "Governor of the Year Award 2017."
Recently, on the 1st of September, 2018 while speaking to the youth, Gov Nyesom Wike confirmed his intentions to be re-elected as a governor in 2019.
Nyesom Wike with his wife Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike; photo: scannewsnigeria.com
As for Nyesom Wike family status, Governor Wike has a wife. Her name is Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike. Nyesom Wike wife is a High Court judge in Rivers State Judiciary. Also, Nyesom Wike and wife have three children. They are Jordan, Joaquin, and Jazmyne.
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
