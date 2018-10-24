Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Nyesom Wike's biography and career



Read about Nyesom Wike's biography and career. Checkout Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike's profile, career development and more.

Nyesom Wike

Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is a prominent Nigerian manager, chief, and politician. He is the Governor of Rivers State and one of the key members of Peoples Democratic Party in Nigeria. Biography of Nyesom Wike is full of success stories and great achievements.

READ ALSO: Biography of Sule Lamido: top facts you should know

Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike; photo: africanleadership.co.uk

Nyesom Wike's biography and career

Governor Nyesom Wike date of birth is the 24th of August, 1967. His parents are Reverend and Nlemanya Wike. Nyesom Wike is from Rumuepirikom area of Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike received degrees in law, politics and administration. He had a short term of private juridical practice. Then he won elections for the post of Executive Chairman in Obio (Akpor) Local Government Area two times (1999-2002, 2004-2007). Besides, Wike worked as ALGON’s Deputy President. Moreover, he was an African representative in the Commonwealth Local Governments Forum.

Wike was defined as the best chairman of the board in executive body of local government of Rivers State.

READ ALSO: Biography of Rabiu Kwankwaso

Chief Nyesom Wike

Picture: www.nigeriafilms.com

During 2007-2011, Wike occupied the office of Chief of staff at the Government House in Port Harcourt. He was assigned general manager of Governor Amaechi’s re-election campaign. In 2011, Wike became the Honourable Minister for Education (Rivers State).

Nyesom Wike - the Governor of Rivers State

Photo: guardian.ng

In 2015, Barrister Wike was elected Governor of Rivers State with the majority of votes. His achievements received an adequate assessment in Nigeria and abroad. Wike received a lot of awards for his activities including recognition of his achievements by Nigerian media. This year, for example, The Sun Newspapers awarded him "Governor of the Year Award 2017."

Recently, on the 1st of September, 2018 while speaking to the youth, Gov Nyesom Wike confirmed his intentions to be re-elected as a governor in 2019.

Nyesom Wike with his wife

Nyesom Wike with his wife Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike; photo: scannewsnigeria.com

As for Nyesom Wike family status, Governor Wike has a wife. Her name is Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike. Nyesom Wike wife is a High Court judge in Rivers State Judiciary. Also, Nyesom Wike and wife have three children. They are Jordan, Joaquin, and Jazmyne.

READ ALSO: Current Nigerian states capitals, slogans and governors

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 09:18:00 American singer Alicia Keys surprises her hubby with a brand new 2019 Aston Martin on his 40th birthday

American singer Alicia Keys surprises her hubby with a brand new 2019 Aston Martin on his 40th birthday

Home

0 News 17/10/2018 13:12:00 2019: Group wants party candidates to address electorate on housing agenda

2019: Group wants party candidates to address electorate on housing agenda

The Housing Development Advocacy Network, an NGO, says it will hold town hall meeting for party candidates to address housing stakeholders and electorate on their

0 News 19/10/2018 19:05:00 Jigawa 2019: Incumbency not a threat to my governorship ambition —Bashir Jumbo

Jigawa 2019: Incumbency not a threat to my governorship ambition —Bashir Jumbo

•My antecedents, integrity will speak for me By Aliyu Dangida Hon. Bashir Adamu, popularly known as Jumbo   in   Jigawa political circle is a household name in

0 News 21/10/2018 08:50:00 Lifestyle: Why you should be aware of something called the 'drama triangle' — a manipulative tactic narcissists use to keep you on your toes

Lifestyle: Why you should be aware of something called the 'drama triangle' — a manipulative tactic narcissists use to keep you on your toes

Narcissists mess with people's heads, psychologist Perpetua Neo explained to INSIDER. They like to have all the attention on them, which is why they

0 News 17/10/2018 10:29:00 5 ways sex can make you healthier

5 ways sex can make you healthier

5 ways sex can make you healthier There's no doubt, sex feels really great. Published: 53 minutes ago Sarah Babs play Sex (VideoBlocks)

0 News 18/10/2018 07:47:00 We didn’t issue strike notice to govt – PENGASSAN

We didn’t issue strike notice to govt – PENGASSAN

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – THE leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has denied the report that it issued

Most Watched Movies

cron