29 French-speaking countries in the world and their capitals

Do you speak French? Have you ever thought about all the French speaking countries and their capitals in the world? We all know how some languages are widely spoken in some parts of our planet than others. Since French is extremely popular in Africa, let us talk about the major Francophone countries not just in Africa but also across the globe.
French-speaking countries
It is predicted that French will be spoken by over 750 million people in 40 years from now, according to the report shared by OIF (the abbreviation stands for the International Organization of La Francophonie).
Even though these days French is not used as the official language of diplomacy, OFI assures that more than 270 million people (both native and secondary speakers) speak it, and this makes this language one of the top 6 most spoken languages in the world.
What are the official French-speaking countries and their capitals? How many territories use it as their official language?
29 countries use French as their primary (official) language. They are also called francophone countries. What are their names?
READ ALSO: English speaking countries in Africa
List of French speaking countries in the world and their capitals
Before we list all the countries by continents (Europe, Africa, the rest of the world), we should note that these days French is one of the working languages used in NATO, FIFA, World Trade Organization, and some other major organizations.
However, it is used at the official level only in the countries listed below.
Francophone countries in Africa
Even though French is mainly associated with France and Europe, the majority of speakers live in Africa. More than 100 million Africans can speak this language.
Below, you can see a list of countries in Africa with francophone population:
- Cameroon – Yaounde (capital)
- Benin – Porto Novo (capital)
- Chad – N’Djamena (capital)
- Burundi – Bujumbura (capital)
- The Democratic Republic of Congo – Kinshasa (capital)
- Niger – Niamey (capital)
- Central African Republic – Bangui (capital)
- Guinea – Conakry (capital)
- Mali – Bamako (capital)
- Gabon – Libreville (capital)
- Comoros – Moroni (capital)
- Togo – Lome (capital)
- Ivory Coast – Yamoussoukro (capital)
- Madagascar – Antananarivo (capital)
- Equatorial Guinea – Malabo (capital)
- Seychelles – Victoria (capital)
- Djibouti – Djibouti (capital)
- Senegal – Dakar (capital)
- Burkina Faso – Ouagadougou (capital)
- The Republic of the Congo – Brazzaville (capital)
These 21 countries in Africa are called ‘francophone’ because they all use French as their official language.
READ ALSO: Francophone countries in West Africa and their capitals
President of France Emmanuel Macron; photo: thelocal.fr
French speaking countries in Europe
The estimates hint that French is spoken by approximately 12 percent of people from Europe as their mother tongue, and about 40 percent of Europeans are secondary speakers. They mainly live in the following countries:
- France – Paris (capital)
- Belgium – Brussels (capital)
- Switzerland – Bern (capital)
- Monaco – Monaco (capital)
- Luxembourg – Luxembourg (capital)
These are the 5 French-speaking territories in Europe where the language is the official one.
Other Francophone countries in the world
Not only European and African countries set French as their primary or one of the official languages. Some countries in America and Oceania also use it as their official language of communication:
- Canada – Ottawa (capital)
- Haiti – Port-au-Prince (capital)
- Vanuatu – Port Vila (capital)
You have learned the list of French-speaking countries in the world and their capitals. While there are only 29 countries that have made French the language of their documents and official communications, more than 80 other countries in the world either teach or use French in their communities as well.
READ ALSO: France visa application in Nigeria
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends
Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018
Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp eyeing £28m-rated Germany international
- Liverpool are interest in signing Kerem Demirbay from Hoffenheim- The 25-year-old midfielder has a £28 million release clause at Hoffenheim- Arsenal have also interested
FRCN never denied Sowore airtime on Radio Nigeria – Official
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Man Utd: Saudi Prince set for £4b formal takeover bid
Manchester United are set for a stunning takeover bid as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince prepares a £4billion offer for the club. Prince Mohammed bin SalmanMohammad bin
EFCC secures 172 convictions in 10 months — Magu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recorded 172 convictions from January to date, the acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said in Gombe on Monday. The
2019: APC reportedly made N12.6bn from sale of forms to aspirants (breakdown)
- The ruling APC reportedly made N12.6bn from its members’ purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms- The party allegedly made 45m from presidential
NDDC to establish industrial devt centre in A-Ibom
By Harris Emmanuel UYO—Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has said that plans have been concluded to create an Industrial Development Centre in Uyo. NDDCPortrait of the tiger
Post Your Comment below: >>