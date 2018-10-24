Okada rider dies in tragic accident two days after celebrating 24th birthday

- A Nigerian okada rider identified as Aliyu Abubakar has been killed in a tragic accident
- According to reports, the Niger state indigene died shortly after colliding with a tipper at Alapere area of Lagos state
- Sadly, he celebrated his 24th birthday days before meeting his death
Tragedy struck recently at Alapere area of Lagos on October 10, when a 24-year-old okada rider, Aliyu Abubakar, died after colliding with a tipper. The Niger state indigene met his end after getting involved in the fatal accident.
Reports reaching Legit.ng reveal that the motorcyclist died on the spot, shortly after overtaking a vehicle but unfortunately collided with a tipper which sent him straight to lifelessness. An eye witness present during the tragic occurrence stated that the victim rammed into the big vehicle and sustained several injuries.
Sadly, late Aliyu celebrated his birthday two days before he died. According to a friend of the deceased's brother, Ibrahim Ndanayibi, he had only clocked a new age, two days before he died in the fatal accident.
It was gathered that the tipper was trying to avoid a pothole and the okada rider had successfully overtaken the vehicle in front of him before he rammed into the tipper and somersaulted, sustaining several injuries including on his legs which reportedly cut into two.
Aliyu abubakar died on the spot after ramming into a tipper at Alapere, Lagos Source: UGC
Following the accident, some mob angered by the loss of their colleague caught the tipper driver while he was trying to escape and wanted to cause him harm but the chairman, Okada Riders Association, Agboyi, Ketu, Branch A, Adeleke Adegboyega, put a stop to what could have been an even more dangerous situation after calling the attention of the police, Punch reports.
Adegboyega said, “When I was informed of the accident, I called some members who went there. They calmed down our members who wanted to destroy the tipper that killed Abubakar. The police took the corpse to their station. The body was released to the family for burial after necessary steps were taken.”
The police arrested the tipper driver but the family of the deceased revealed that they will not be pressing charges and only wanted the corpse of the dead to be buried rightly. Being a devout Muslim, the deceased was buried according to the rights of Islam.
May his soul rest in peace.
