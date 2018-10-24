Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Okada rider dies in tragic accident two days after celebrating 24th birthday



- A Nigerian okada rider identified as Aliyu Abubakar has been killed in a tragic accident

- According to reports, the Niger state indigene died shortly after colliding with a tipper at Alapere area of Lagos state

- Sadly, he celebrated his 24th birthday days before meeting his death

Tragedy struck recently at Alapere area of Lagos on October 10, when a 24-year-old okada rider, Aliyu Abubakar, died after colliding with a tipper. The Niger state indigene met his end after getting involved in the fatal accident.

Reports reaching Legit.ng reveal that the motorcyclist died on the spot, shortly after overtaking a vehicle but unfortunately collided with a tipper which sent him straight to lifelessness. An eye witness present during the tragic occurrence stated that the victim rammed into the big vehicle and sustained several injuries.

Sadly, late Aliyu celebrated his birthday two days before he died. According to a friend of the deceased's brother, Ibrahim Ndanayibi, he had only clocked a new age, two days before he died in the fatal accident.

READ ALSO: IK Ogbonna’s wife throws shade on social media

It was gathered that the tipper was trying to avoid a pothole and the okada rider had successfully overtaken the vehicle in front of him before he rammed into the tipper and somersaulted, sustaining several injuries including on his legs which reportedly cut into two.

Okada rider dies in tragic accident days after celebrating 24th birthday

Aliyu abubakar died on the spot after ramming into a tipper at Alapere, Lagos Source: UGC

Following the accident, some mob angered by the loss of their colleague caught the tipper driver while he was trying to escape and wanted to cause him harm but the chairman, Okada Riders Association, Agboyi, Ketu, Branch A, Adeleke Adegboyega, put a stop to what could have been an even more dangerous situation after calling the attention of the police, Punch reports.

Adegboyega said, “When I was informed of the accident, I called some members who went there. They calmed down our members who wanted to destroy the tipper that killed Abubakar. The police took the corpse to their station. The body was released to the family for burial after necessary steps were taken.”

The police arrested the tipper driver but the family of the deceased revealed that they will not be pressing charges and only wanted the corpse of the dead to be buried rightly. Being a devout Muslim, the deceased was buried according to the rights of Islam.

May his soul rest in peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

How trailer crushed chairmanship aspirant in Lagos on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 01:35:00 With love from India

With love from India

By Azu Ishiekwene My first instinct when  I got the WhatsApp message was to dismiss it as fake news. But I held back because the sender

0 News 23/10/2018 09:26:00 Kaduna relaxes curfew as residents get 4-hour window to restock

Kaduna relaxes curfew as residents get 4-hour window to restock

The Kaduna State Government has eased off the 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis, giving residents between 1pm to 5pm  “to restock on essentials.” 23 killed, 17

0 News 21/10/2018 15:23:00 Atiku pledges to revamp Nigerian economy, fight corruption – PDP

Atiku pledges to revamp Nigerian economy, fight corruption – PDP

Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was set to revamp Nigerian economy through the creation of qualitative employment

0 News 18/10/2018 18:02:00 Couple take the pre wedding photo shoot inside a Nite club – photos

Couple take the pre wedding photo shoot inside a Nite club – photos

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

0 News 24/10/2018 05:10:00 US cancels visas of Khashoggi killers, slams cover-up

US cancels visas of Khashoggi killers, slams cover-up

The United States said Tuesday it was revoking visas of Saudis involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as President Donald Trump ridiculed the

0 News 20/10/2018 17:08:00 2 farmers killed as Boko Haram insurgents attack village in Borno

2 farmers killed as Boko Haram insurgents attack village in Borno

- Boko Haram insurgents have killed two farmers in Borno state- Brig -General Abdulamalik Biu made this known on Saturday, October 20- Biu said

Most Watched Movies

cron