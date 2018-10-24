ICPC reportedly arrests Maryam Sanda’s mother in court premises

Emerging reports have claimed that Maimuna Aliyu, the mother of Maryam Sanda has been arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Daily Trust reports that no sooner Aliyu was stepping out of the FCT high court in Maitama where she is standing trial along with her daughter and son, Aliyu Sanda than the officers of the ICPC carried her way a white Toyota Hiace.

It was learnt that the three of them were arrested over alleged involvement in the death of Bilyamin Bello, husband of Maryam and son to former national chairman of the PDP, Halliru Bello.

The reports further claimed that she is being taken to the office of one Akiyade on the 2nd floor of the ICPC building.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported the ICPC said it finalized plans to arraign Maimuna Aliyu, mother of Maryam Sanda who is currently facing charges for allegedly killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

The ICPC, on Monday, November 27, said Aliyu, who was former executive director of Aso Savings and Loans Ltd and a dropped nominee for board of ICPC, would be arraigned today, November 28 at the FCT high court in Jabi.

This is the same court where Aliyu's daughter was arraigned few days ago and remanded in prison for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in a fit of jealous rage.

In a related development, a woman based in Abuja, stabbed her husband to death. The mother of two identified as Maryam Sanda was arrested on Sunday, November 18, 2017.

Sanda had reportedly stabbed and drove 35-year-old nephew of Haliru Bello, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, to the hospital for treatment.

At the time of her arrest, it was gathered that the woman who was nursing her baby girl was pregnant. The woman delivered a bouncing baby boy for her late husband Bilyamin Bello.

