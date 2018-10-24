Senate condemns, orders probe of Kaduna killings

- The Senate condoled with the people of Kaduna state after the violence that led to the death of about 55 persons
- The Senate has also called for the release of the paramount ruler Maiwada Galadima
The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, October 24, resolved to pay a special condolence visit to the Governor Nasir El-Rufa'i and people of Kaduna state, particularly Kasuwan Magani and other areas affected by the recent violence.
The Senate has also resolved to make an urgent call to the Kaduna state government and the federal government and quicken the process of the release of the paramount ruler, Maiwada Galadima.
READ ALSO: Governor Fayemi denies receiving N30bn from federal government
Galadima, the paramount chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia local government Area of Kaduna state and his wife were kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Kaduna/Kachia road on October 19.
A minute silence was observed for the repose of souls lost in the crisis and the Senate urged NEMA to step in and assist those who have been affected, especially those who have to go out on a daily basis to survive.
The senate also urged relevant security agencies to investigate the cause of the incident and ensure that perpetrators to justice. They commended security agencies for the prompt manner in which they responded to the matter without allowing the situation to get out of hand.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, October 23, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to order the military and the police to be more proactive in identifying exact areas of the attacks in Southern Kaduna and end the killings immediately.
It was learnt that over 50 lives were lost in the state, starting from October 18, after a crisis erupted at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru local government area of the state.
Lagos Police Commissioner Parades Suspected Criminals (Nigeria News) | Legit.ng TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends
Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018
Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Trouble for Neymar as girlfriend confirms their relationship is over
- Neymar has ended his relationship with actress Bruna Marquezine- The 23-year-old model confirms this latest development when granting an interview - She says Neymar
Former Olori of Ife Queen Zaynab finally reacts to the Ooni's wedding to new bride, says she has forgiven him
The Ooni of Ife treated everyone to a wonderful news when he announced that he had taken to wife a beautiful evangelist named Naomi Oluwasilekunola.
Paul Scholes ashamed of Manchester United's performance against Juventus
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that he was ashamed as his former team were beaten 1-0 at home by Juventus in a Champions
Designate Warri Port as nation’s export destination —Reyenieju
By Emman Ovuakporie to ensure that the over N13 billion spent on the dredging of Warri Port is not wasted, the lawmaker representing Warri Federal Constituency
Majalisa tace sai da na'ura za'a gudanar da zabe a Najeriya
Bayan ta sake dubawa tare da amincewa da gyaran fuska ga dokar zaben kasa, majalisar dattawa tace sai da na'urar 'card reader' za'a gudanar da
Buhari signs instrument on accession to Vienna Convention on road Traffic 1968
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>