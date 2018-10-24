Senate condemns, orders probe of Kaduna killings

- The Senate condoled with the people of Kaduna state after the violence that led to the death of about 55 persons

- The Senate has also called for the release of the paramount ruler Maiwada Galadima

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, October 24, resolved to pay a special condolence visit to the Governor Nasir El-Rufa'i and people of Kaduna state, particularly Kasuwan Magani and other areas affected by the recent violence.

The Senate has also resolved to make an urgent call to the Kaduna state government and the federal government and quicken the process of the release of the paramount ruler, Maiwada Galadima.

Galadima, the paramount chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia local government Area of Kaduna state and his wife were kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Kaduna/Kachia road on October 19.

A minute silence was observed for the repose of souls lost in the crisis and the Senate urged NEMA to step in and assist those who have been affected, especially those who have to go out on a daily basis to survive.

The senate also urged relevant security agencies to investigate the cause of the incident and ensure that perpetrators to justice. They commended security agencies for the prompt manner in which they responded to the matter without allowing the situation to get out of hand.

Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, October 23, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to order the military and the police to be more proactive in identifying exact areas of the attacks in Southern Kaduna and end the killings immediately.

It was learnt that over 50 lives were lost in the state, starting from October 18, after a crisis erupted at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru local government area of the state.

