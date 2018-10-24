Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Senate condemns, orders probe of Kaduna killings



- The Senate condoled with the people of Kaduna state after the violence that led to the death of about 55 persons

- The Senate has also called for the release of the paramount ruler Maiwada Galadima

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, October 24, resolved to pay a special condolence visit to the Governor Nasir El-Rufa'i and people of Kaduna state, particularly Kasuwan Magani and other areas affected by the recent violence.

The Senate has also resolved to make an urgent call to the Kaduna state government and the federal government and quicken the process of the release of the paramount ruler, Maiwada Galadima.

READ ALSO: Governor Fayemi denies receiving N30bn from federal government

Galadima, the paramount chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia local government Area of Kaduna state and his wife were kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Kaduna/Kachia road on October 19.

