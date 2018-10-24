Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Wamakko tackles Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state



- Former governor of Sokoto state Magatakarda Wamakko has asked Governor Tambuwal to talk less and work more for the state

- He alleged that the governor was not committed to good governance

- Wammakko also blasted the incumbent governor for threatening to expose him

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has lambasted Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, describing him as a governor that talks more than doing his job.

Wamakko who is a former governor of Sokoto state disclosed this in a statement signed by his media consultant in Abuja, Prof Dagaci Aliyu Manbe.

In the statement, he alleged that Tambuwal was not committed to good governance in Sokoto.

“Wamakko had a very sterling leadership record; his achievements are there to speak for him even in his absence, so it is sheer mischief for Tambuwal to threaten to expose him.

“In a civilised democratic practice, vision, capacity, experience, integrity and fear of God are the focus. The good people of Sokoto and Nigeria cannot agree to promote such leaders that outrightly refuse to provide good governance to people in terms of provision of basic social amenities such as schools, roads and hospitals, and employment generation, wealth creation, security, water supply, rural development, youths and women empowerment and mutual happiness,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto declared that things are not right with Nigeria.

The respected monarch cited issues of kidnappings, killings in some sections of the nation in arriving at this statement. He disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, October 23, at the ‘National Dialogue for Democratic Stability’ organised by the Alumni Association of the National Institute.

The Next President of Nigeria. Who Will Win the 2019 Elections? | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Most Watched Movies

