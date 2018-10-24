Our breakup was mutual - Top Ghanaian actress speaks on break up with boyfriend (video)

It could be recalled that about seven months ago, popular Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim was said to have broken up with her boyfriend and singer, Iceberg Slim.
Amidst the rumours the actress never granted any interview or take to her social media handle to reveal the real reason they parted ways. They moved on with their lives and pretended as if nothing happened.
In a recent interview, Ibrahim finally gathered courage to speak on her breakup with Iceberg Slim. According to the pretty movie star, she disclosed that their breakup was a mutual agreement.
She said: “You don’t need to go for anybody. I carried myself (laughs). When you are in love, you do crazy things and things happen. I don’t know because they say and I hear all sorts of things but people close to me know what happened. I wouldn’t say because no matter what I respect the people that I have been with. We broke up on a mutual term. You are not supposed to regret anything in life. You are supposed to learn, take it as a lesson.”
Watch video below:
Hmmmm!
