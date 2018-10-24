Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

BREAKING: Dozens reported dead in Adamawa after murder of 3 vigilantes



A deadly and gruesome communal rivalry in Lafiya, Lamurde local government area of Adamawa state on Tuesday, October 23, has left dozens dead, including not less than three vigilantes.

A huge number of persons have been said to be feared killed in a deadly communal clash that erupted on Tuesday, October 23, in Lafiya, Lamurde local government area of Adamawa state.

Local sources told Sahara Reporters that the crisis began after three vigilantes who responded to a distress call from a farmer were murdered in the bush by unidentified gunmen.

An eyewitness who identified himself as Mohammed Sani, having escaped death narrowly, informed journalists that "violence erupted Tuesday evening in Lafiya after the corpse of a villager was found on his Soybeans farm"

He added that another villager who was tied and buried under a heap of hay was rescued alive and is currently recuperating at the specialist hospital in Yola.

Concerning the development, Alhaji Zubairu, another villager, said: "I can confirm that I heard the rattling sound of gunshots yesterday in the evening and saw flames of fire, and in the twinkling of an eye, Simsiri and Boshkiri neigbourhoods in Lafiya were covered with smouldering smoke.

"I can also confirm that the crisis, which started as a result of an attack on farmers, has since taken a religious dimension, because attacks have been carried out on worship centre on both religious divides in the area.”

He confirmed that security operatives had since been deployed to the area. "Yes I can confirm that normalcy has almost returned, because security operatives, comprising the mobile policemen and soldiers, are fully on ground in Lafiya," Zubairu added.

Othman Abubakar, the police public relations officer in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen but declined giving further details

"Yes I'm aware of the incident in Lafiya Lamurde, but right now I'm going into a meeting about the matter and can only give details after the meeting,” Othman said

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency ( ADSEMA) had confirmed that six persons sustained injuries in farmers-herders conflict in Chambaji Village, Yolde-Pate in Yola south LGA.

Muhammad Sulaiman, the executive secretary of the agency, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday, October 23, in Yola. Sulaiman said that the situation was under control and the victims were taken to Yolde-Pate Hospital for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng

