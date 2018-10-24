Checkout Manchester City midfielder's stunning partner Alicia Verrando

- Alicia Verrando is Bernardo Silva's partner and they met in France

- The 24-year-old has a BSc business administration and management

- Benardo was among the scorers as Man City defeated Shakhtar Donetsk

Alicia Verrando is Manchester City midfielder's heartrob Bernardo Silva and they both met when Monaco won Ligue 1 in 2016.

The half-French, half-Portuguese beauty is working in the marketing department for Les Monegasques while studying towards a degree in business.

The 24-year-old beauty who grew up in Monte Carlo, Monaco, would later get a full-time job with the club as a project manager.

READ ALSO: Mourinho says Lukaku lacks confidence, promises better performance

Alicia has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management and will spend a semester - around 15 weeks - at California State University.

She moved in with Bernardo after the Portuguese made a £43.5million summer move to join Pep Guardiola's side.

Alicia has a modelling contract with J'adore Models and has traveled around the world to wear clothes for the designing outfit.

She has 20,000 followers on Instagram and has promoted items like phone cases as well as cosmetic items through her handle.

According to her Linkedin page, Alicia speaks six languages including French, Portuguese, English, Italian, Spanish and Chinese.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Bernardo Silva was among the scorers as Manchester City dispatched Shakthar Donetsk 3-0 in Ukraine.

David Silva and Aymeric Laporte were also on the scoresheet as Pep Guardiola won their third match on the bounce.

Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng