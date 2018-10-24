Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Checkout Manchester City midfielder's stunning partner Alicia Verrando



- Alicia Verrando is Bernardo Silva's partner and they met in France

- The 24-year-old has a BSc business administration and management

- Benardo was among the scorers as Man City defeated Shakhtar Donetsk

Alicia Verrando is Manchester City midfielder's heartrob Bernardo Silva and they both met when Monaco won Ligue 1 in 2016.

The half-French, half-Portuguese beauty is working in the marketing department for Les Monegasques while studying towards a degree in business.

The 24-year-old beauty who grew up in Monte Carlo, Monaco, would later get a full-time job with the club as a project manager.

READ ALSO: Mourinho says Lukaku lacks confidence, promises better performance

Alicia has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management and will spend a semester - around 15 weeks - at California State University.

She moved in with Bernardo after the Portuguese made a £43.5million summer move to join Pep Guardiola's side.

Alicia has a modelling contract with J'adore Models and has traveled around the world to wear clothes for the designing outfit.

She has 20,000 followers on Instagram and has promoted items like phone cases as well as cosmetic items through her handle.

According to her Linkedin page, Alicia speaks six languages including French, Portuguese, English, Italian, Spanish and Chinese.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Bernardo Silva was among the scorers as Manchester City dispatched Shakthar Donetsk 3-0 in Ukraine.

David Silva and Aymeric Laporte were also on the scoresheet as Pep Guardiola won their third match on the bounce.

Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/10/2018 14:35:00 2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi

2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 18/10/2018 02:57:00 Tech: 10 things in tech you need to know today

Tech: 10 things in tech you need to know today

Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today Facebook believes that spammers are to blame for the biggest hack in its history, an Amazon staffer

0 News 17/10/2018 23:15:00 SDGs have changed our narrative, say Enugu skill acquisition beneficiaries

SDGs have changed our narrative, say Enugu skill acquisition beneficiaries

By Chinedu Adonu ENUGU—BENEFICIARIES of the Skill Acquisition Programme of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration under the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, yesterday, paid a ‘Thank You’ visit

0 News 17/10/2018 21:47:00 Ahmed Musa says Libya played good football but Super Eagles wanted to win

Ahmed Musa says Libya played good football but Super Eagles wanted to win

Super Eagles stand-in captain Ahmed Musa has stated that Libya played good football when both sides clashed in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

0 News 22/10/2018 07:51:00 'He Stood By Me In Time Of Trouble' — Fani-Kayode Explains Presence In Court With Fayose

'He Stood By Me In Time Of Trouble' — Fani-Kayode Explains Presence In Court With Fayose

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has explained his presence in court on Monday during the commencement of the court trial of Ayodele Fayose, Governor

0 News 21/10/2018 13:30:00 Okowa urges christians to be steadfast, believe in a better Nigeria

Okowa urges christians to be steadfast, believe in a better Nigeria

DELTA State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Christians not to waver in their faith and believe things can only be better for the country. The

Most Watched Movies

cron