PSG star Neymar shows off stunning new tattoo (photo)

- Neymar has added a new tattoo to his back ahead of UCL game against Napoli

- The Selecao star settled for comic superheroes to his large collection of tattoos

- The PSG forward will be in action on Wednesday night

Brazil captain Neymar has taken out time to add more cartoon superheroes tattoo to his large collection ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League game against Napoli on Wednesday night.

The Selecao superstar inked a Spider-Man and Batman tattoo on his back to further show he equally has his own idols.

Interestingly, despite the changes in his tattoo, the Selecao star might not likely change club at the end of the current campaign next year.

Reports emerged last week that PSG winger would be returning to Nou Camp next summer.

However, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu denounced the proposed move this week.

Photos of Neymar's tattoo sessions were uploaded to Instagram

“Neymar left and is not expected to return to Barca, there are no plans to bring him back,” he said.

“No one is scheduled to be signed in January, unless we are told something that would see a change in plans.

“This is a smaller squad because there are B players who have given strong signals that they can be on the first team,” Bartomeu stressed.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Brazil captain Neymar was missing in action for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their win over Amiens after he visited Barcelona - as speculation continue to grow over a possible return to the club.

According to UK Sun, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel handed the world's most expensive footballer, extra days of rest after featuring for Brazil in their injury-time victory against Argentina, but Neymar opted to take the short trip to Barcelona and catch up with compatriots, including Barca star Arthur.

Already, the UK Sun had reported last week that the 26-year-old Neymar, has reached a deal with PSG for a move back to Barcelona.

Neymar spotted in Barcelona with friends ahead of his rumored return to the club.

Interestingly, it is less than 24 months that the Selecao star sealed a shocking world-record £199m switch, from Barcelona to the French capital.

Football Transfers That Shocked The World | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng