PSG star Neymar shows off stunning new tattoo (photo)

- Neymar has added a new tattoo to his back ahead of UCL game against Napoli
- The Selecao star settled for comic superheroes to his large collection of tattoos
- The PSG forward will be in action on Wednesday night
Brazil captain Neymar has taken out time to add more cartoon superheroes tattoo to his large collection ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League game against Napoli on Wednesday night.
The Selecao superstar inked a Spider-Man and Batman tattoo on his back to further show he equally has his own idols.
Interestingly, despite the changes in his tattoo, the Selecao star might not likely change club at the end of the current campaign next year.
Neymar reveals new tattoo featuring cartoon superheroes Spider-Man and Batman
READ ALSO: Arsenal’s Mustafi hands Iwobi new nickname, calls him Nigerian Messi
Reports emerged last week that PSG winger would be returning to Nou Camp next summer.
However, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu denounced the proposed move this week.
Photos of Neymar's tattoo sessions were uploaded to Instagram
“Neymar left and is not expected to return to Barca, there are no plans to bring him back,” he said.
“No one is scheduled to be signed in January, unless we are told something that would see a change in plans.
“This is a smaller squad because there are B players who have given strong signals that they can be on the first team,” Bartomeu stressed.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Brazil captain Neymar was missing in action for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their win over Amiens after he visited Barcelona - as speculation continue to grow over a possible return to the club.
According to UK Sun, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel handed the world's most expensive footballer, extra days of rest after featuring for Brazil in their injury-time victory against Argentina, but Neymar opted to take the short trip to Barcelona and catch up with compatriots, including Barca star Arthur.
Already, the UK Sun had reported last week that the 26-year-old Neymar, has reached a deal with PSG for a move back to Barcelona.
Neymar spotted in Barcelona with friends ahead of his rumored return to the club.
Interestingly, it is less than 24 months that the Selecao star sealed a shocking world-record £199m switch, from Barcelona to the French capital.
Football Transfers That Shocked The World | Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends
Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018
Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
APC inaugurates 3-man panel to investigate allegations against `suspended’ Vice Chairman
Abuja – The North East zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday inaugurated the reconstituted 3-man disciplinary panel to investigate the allegations levelled
All relationships go through hell – IK Ogbonna amidst rumors of troubled marriage
IK Ogbonna’s wife Sonia who dropped his last name from all her social media accounts some time ago appeared to confirm that their marriage is over after
PLATEAU: Choice of gov running mate tears PDP apart
By Marie-Therese Nanlong AFTER a rancour-free and peaceful governorship primary that produced Senator Jeremiah Useni as winner, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is having problems over
With love from India
By Azu Ishiekwene My first instinct when I got the WhatsApp message was to dismiss it as fake news. But I held back because the sender
FG gave me $40m to halt oil flow disruption in N/D, not contract – Robert, GEJ’s cousin
…insists cash provided by NNPC, not ONSA was disbursed to N/D oil vandalsBy Soni DanielAbuja – Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola Robert, opened up
Tech: I switched to DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused alternative to Google search that doesn't track your data — and I'm not sure it was worth it (GOOGL, GOOG)
Back in the day, there were options when it came to search. Choosing between AOL, Yahoo, or Alta Vista kind of just depended on your
Post Your Comment below: >>