Revealed: What Manchester United must do to win titles this term - Jose Mourinho

- Embattled manager Jose Mourinho says Man United will have to sign new players to win titles
- His side lost their third Champions League group game against Juve at Old Trafford on Tuesday night
They remain second on Group H table despite the slim defeat to the Italian champions ahead of their return leg in Turin next month
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists the Premier League giants must buy quality players to compete at the highest level.
The Red Devils suffered 1-0 defeat to Italian League giants Juventus in their Champions League encounter at Old Trafford.
Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored the only goal that separated the two sides in the game.
READ ALSO: Chelsea set to hand Antonio Rudiger new improved contract
Reacting to the defeat, Mourinho told journalists at the post match conference that the only way his side can compete with top clubs would be to buy quality players as reported by 90 Mins.
“To go to the Juventus level? Barcelona level? Real Madrid level? How can you reach that level? Manchester City level? How can you reach this level?” Mourinho asked, as per the Guardian.
“Yes [by buying the best players], but it is not also easy because many of the players they belong to these top teams. So we work with what we have, we try to improve with what we have. I don’t think we gave them too much respect.
"Juventus was in a different level of quality, stability, experience and know-how."
Mourinho also went on to discuss the form of Romelu Lukaku, whose poor performance resulted in an eighth straight game without a goal.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
"I have to agree his moment is not sweet, not just with the goals he is not scoring but in his confidence, movement, touch, he is not linking the game well with the team but he's our striker and a good striker and a striker we believe in,” he said.
"Could I play [Marcus] Rashford there? But then I don't have a winger because in this moment we are in a difficult situation.
"He is a hard-working guy but one day the goal will arrive and the confidence will be back."
Legit.ng recalls that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been cleared to sit in the Stamford Bridge dug-out when his side take on Chelsea.
The Portuguese tactician was charged by the English FA after using improper and abusive language following United’s 3-2 win over Newcastle before the international break.
The 55-year-old has been given until the evening of Friday, October 19, to respond to the allegations.
Who will win the champions league? - on Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends
Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018
Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ganduje-Gate In Kano! By SOC Okenwa
Kano is a city-state up north just like Lagos, Enugu, Kaduna, Ekiti etc. A cosmopolitan city just like Lagos in the south-west the city-state is
Abuja rail running below 100km/h because we don’t want to kill cows –Amaechi
By Anthony Ogbonna The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Abuja-Kaduna rail line cannot run faster that 90 kilometres per hour because “we
Minimum Wage: Organised labour holds crucial meeting Thursday
The Organised Labour says it will meet on Thursday to take final decision on the new National Minimum Wage for workers, following the delay by
Paris Club refund: Akeredolu dares Ondo workers to drag him before EFCC
By Dayo JohnsonAKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, dared civil servants in the state to drag him before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,
DPrince rocks agbada in new birthday photos, displays style
- Mavin act, DPrince aka Omoba marked his birthday in style- The young millionaire clocked 32 on October 23 and released new photos on social
Falcons coach cautious over AWC opponents
Nigeria’s female national team, Super Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby is staying cautious over reactions to the Africa Women Cup of Nations draw that pits his
Post Your Comment below: >>