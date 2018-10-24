Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Revealed: What Manchester United must do to win titles this term - Jose Mourinho



- Embattled manager Jose Mourinho says Man United will have to sign new players to win titles

- His side lost their third Champions League group game against Juve at Old Trafford on Tuesday night

They remain second on Group H table despite the slim defeat to the Italian champions ahead of their return leg in Turin next month

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists the Premier League giants must buy quality players to compete at the highest level.

The Red Devils suffered 1-0 defeat to Italian League giants Juventus in their Champions League encounter at Old Trafford.

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored the only goal that separated the two sides in the game.

Reacting to the defeat, Mourinho told journalists at the post match conference that the only way his side can compete with top clubs would be to buy quality players as reported by 90 Mins.

