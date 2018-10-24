Revealed: What Manchester United must do to win titles this term - Jose Mourinho

- Embattled manager Jose Mourinho says Man United will have to sign new players to win titles

- His side lost their third Champions League group game against Juve at Old Trafford on Tuesday night

They remain second on Group H table despite the slim defeat to the Italian champions ahead of their return leg in Turin next month

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists the Premier League giants must buy quality players to compete at the highest level.

The Red Devils suffered 1-0 defeat to Italian League giants Juventus in their Champions League encounter at Old Trafford.

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored the only goal that separated the two sides in the game.

Reacting to the defeat, Mourinho told journalists at the post match conference that the only way his side can compete with top clubs would be to buy quality players as reported by 90 Mins.

“To go to the ​Juventus level? Barcelona level? Real Madrid level? How can you reach that level? ​Manchester City level? How can you reach this level?” Mourinho asked, as per the ​Guardian.

“Yes [by buying the best players], but it is not also easy because many of the players they belong to these top teams. So we work with what we have, we try to improve with what we have. I don’t think we gave them too much respect.

"Juventus was in a different level of quality, stability, experience and know-how."

Mourinho also went on to discuss the form of ​Romelu Lukaku, whose poor performance resulted in an eighth straight game without a goal.

"I have to agree his moment is not sweet, not just with the goals he is not scoring but in his confidence, movement, touch, he is not linking the game well with the team but he's our striker and a good striker and a striker we believe in,” he said.

"Could I play [Marcus] Rashford there? But then I don't have a winger because in this moment we are in a difficult situation.

"He is a hard-working guy but one day the goal will arrive and the confidence will be back."

Legit.ng recalls that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been cleared to sit in the Stamford Bridge dug-out when his side take on Chelsea.

The Portuguese tactician was charged by the English FA after using improper and abusive language following United’s 3-2 win over Newcastle before the international break.

The 55-year-old has been given until the evening of Friday, October 19, to respond to the allegations.

