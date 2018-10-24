Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Finance minister clears dusts on childbirth limit, says her statement misconstrued



- Finance minister has denied news that FG was working on a policy regulating childbirth

- The minister debunked the rumour through her Twitter handle

- She said FG's plan was using the religious means to preach against childbirth

The minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed has denied news in the media saying federal government was making a move to place a cap on a number of children a woman could have.

The minister who reacted to the news on Wednesday, October 24, through her Twitter page, @ZShamsuna, expressed that her statement was misconstrued by the media.

Recall that the minister had said at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja that the federal government was fashioning out policy against childbirth without limit in the country.

READ ALSO: APC is planning to hand over Kwara state to cabals - PDP alleges

But the minister, clearing dusts on the issue, added that what the federal government was planning is using the religious and traditional leaders to preach against unlimited child bearing which has contributed to the population crisis in the country.

She said: "The federal government has been engaging critical stakeholders like traditional and religious leaders to advise their members on child spacing.

"We never said we are placing a cap on childbirth. What is child spacing? This is a healthy practice of waiting between pregnancies.”

