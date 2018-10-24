Just in APC, PDP House of Reps members defect to other parties

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have lost a member each in the House of Representatives to other political parties.

Premium Times reports that the recent defections in the lower chamber saw Hassan Omale of the PDP join the Action Democratic Party (ADP), while Mohammed Soba of the APC who resigned his position from the party said he will announce his new political party soon.

Omale represents Ankpa/Omala/Omalaboro federal constituency of Kogi state, whereas Mohammed Soba represents Soba constituency of Kaduna state.

The defections come shortly after two representatives similarly announced their defections to other political parties.

Meanwhile, aggrieved All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the House of Representatives have reportedly resolved to leave the party, following their inability to secure return tickets for 2019.

According to The Punch, the lawmakers have planned the resignation which would be done in batches, beginning from Wednesday, October 24, on the floor of the House in Abuja.

One member, who has been prominent in the negotiations with the party for a return ticket, Musa Soba, reportedly confirmed that the members would leave. He is allegedly among the first batch to dump the ruling party.

Over 70 lawmakers had petitioned the appeal panel of the APC after they lost their tickets at its last primary election for the February general elections.

While some of the members had complained that the process was “manipulated” to favour some preferred contestants, others alleged that the party approved direct or indirect primaries in one instance, only to make a U-turn the next moment.

