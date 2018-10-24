Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Just in APC, PDP House of Reps members defect to other parties



The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have lost a member each in the House of Representatives to other political parties.

Premium Times reports that the recent defections in the lower chamber saw Hassan Omale of the PDP join the Action Democratic Party (ADP), while Mohammed Soba of the APC who resigned his position from the party said he will announce his new political party soon.

Omale represents Ankpa/Omala/Omalaboro federal constituency of Kogi state, whereas Mohammed Soba represents Soba constituency of Kaduna state.

READ ALSO: Governor Fayemi denies receiving N30bn from federal government

The defections come shortly after two representatives similarly announced their defections to other political parties.

Meanwhile, aggrieved All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the House of Representatives have reportedly resolved to leave the party, following their inability to secure return tickets for 2019.

According to The Punch, the lawmakers have planned the resignation which would be done in batches, beginning from Wednesday, October 24, on the floor of the House in Abuja.

One member, who has been prominent in the negotiations with the party for a return ticket, Musa Soba, reportedly confirmed that the members would leave. He is allegedly among the first batch to dump the ruling party.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Over 70 lawmakers had petitioned the appeal panel of the APC after they lost their tickets at its last primary election for the February general elections.

While some of the members had complained that the process was “manipulated” to favour some preferred contestants, others alleged that the party approved direct or indirect primaries in one instance, only to make a U-turn the next moment.

Let’s Talk About Salaries of Nigerian Senators | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends

Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'

Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi

0 News 24/10/2018 08:42:00 Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 12:08:00 Nigeria’s unity is strong and must be sustained - Buhari

Nigeria’s unity is strong and must be sustained - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will continue to review its interventions and projections on security and the economy, with the hope of bringing peace

0 News 18/10/2018 09:51:00 Edo N-Power, Google train 3000 beneficiaries on digital skills

Edo N-Power, Google train 3000 beneficiaries on digital skills

…N-Agro scheme charges youth on agribusinessOver 3000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) have undergone digital skills training to broaden their skill

0 News 19/10/2018 23:59:00 Politics: Trump says 'we have a tremendous order' with Saudi Arabia, doesn't want to cancel defense contracts 'as retribution' for Jamal Khashoggi's death

Politics: Trump says 'we have a tremendous order' with Saudi Arabia, doesn't want to cancel defense contracts 'as retribution' for Jamal Khashoggi's death

President Donald Trump said Friday that he approves of Saudi Arabia's acknowledgement that the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul,

0 News 21/10/2018 05:03:00 Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ruled out for 3 weeks and will miss El Clasico, Inter Milan Champions League encounters

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ruled out for 3 weeks and will miss El Clasico, Inter Milan Champions League encounters

- Lionel Messi to miss Spanish League encounter against Real Madrid at Camp Nou- He suffered a terrible arm injury in Barcelona's 4-2 win over

0 News 24/10/2018 07:56:00 Man steals friend’s ATM card, withdraws N49,000 of N50,000

Man steals friend’s ATM card, withdraws N49,000 of N50,000

Ikeja – An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court will on Thursday sentence a 26-year-old businessman, Richard Chukwu, who pleaded guilty to stealing his associate’s Automated Teller Machine

0 News 17/10/2018 10:45:00 Sports: Christian Yelich accused Manny Machado of being a dirty player and reportedly called him a potty word after controversial play in NLCS

Sports: Christian Yelich accused Manny Machado of being a dirty player and reportedly called him a potty word after controversial play in NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a thrilling Game 4 of the NLCS with a walk-off single in the 13th inning to even the series, 2-2.

Most Watched Movies

cron