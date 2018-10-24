Why the dagne dover carryall is the best bag for traveling

For most of my life, I have not been a traveler.

While my friends talked about epic adventures, melodramatically suffering from wanderlust (ugh), and long flights around the world, I focused on the negatives, including the cost of plane tickets, the annoying ills of going through TSA, and the ultimate horror: the mere thought of having to check a bag.

I am not The Rock or Chris Pine. Not only do I skip out on dressing semi-formally or expensively on flights, I don't have the celebrity-level scratch to ever check a bag.

Usually, this has resulted in cheap carryon luggage befitting a 14-year-old boy on his way to summer camp as well as bags barely zipping without a whole lot of extra help. Anything bigger and I'm going to have to check.

Not fun.

But now, I love traveling. And it's all thanks to a bag I'll never check. A Dagner Dover carryon bag, to be specific.

The Landon Carryall duffle has made flying 100 times less painful for me.

I don't look like I'm attempting to forge a home in Terminal 8 and I don't struggle to close my luggage, even when it seems like it should be stuffed. There's room for just about anything and everything, but without making a TSA agent raise an eyebrow.

With my Dagne Dover bag in tow, I've been able to take flights around the country without struggling and huffing and puffing through the airport. The neoprene fabric is lightweight, muted, and sleek and the color options mean there's something for a myriad of different tastes and styles. There's also a handy strap, which makes trekking around the different gates even easier.

I actually feel like I look like a celeb thanks to the design, but I didn't have to spend more than the cost of my trip to get it.

The Landon Carryall retails for $185. Designer luggage tends to be highly priced, so though it's not cheap, it's also not expensive in comparison. It's also extremely good quality, meaning you're likely going to have your bag for several years and trips.

Sure, traveling can still be a pain in the ass. Delays and pricy plane tickets are inevitable. But now, I'm at least somewhat of a pro-level traveler – and I never thought that was possible.