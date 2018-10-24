Why the dagne dover carryall is the best bag for traveling

For most of my life, I have not been a traveler.
While my friends talked about epic adventures, melodramatically suffering from wanderlust (ugh), and long flights around the world, I focused on the negatives, including the cost of plane tickets, the annoying ills of going through TSA, and the ultimate horror: the mere thought of having to check a bag.
I am not The Rock or Chris Pine. Not only do I skip out on dressing semi-formally or expensively on flights, I don't have the celebrity-level scratch to ever check a bag.
Usually, this has resulted in cheap carryon luggage befitting a 14-year-old boy on his way to summer camp as well as bags barely zipping without a whole lot of extra help. Anything bigger and I'm going to have to check.
Not fun.
But now, I love traveling. And it's all thanks to a bag I'll never check. A Dagner Dover carryon bag, to be specific.
The Landon Carryall duffle has made flying 100 times less painful for me.
I don't look like I'm attempting to forge a home in Terminal 8 and I don't struggle to close my luggage, even when it seems like it should be stuffed. There's room for just about anything and everything, but without making a TSA agent raise an eyebrow.
With my Dagne Dover bag in tow, I've been able to take flights around the country without struggling and huffing and puffing through the airport. The neoprene fabric is lightweight, muted, and sleek and the color options mean there's something for a myriad of different tastes and styles. There's also a handy strap, which makes trekking around the different gates even easier.
I actually feel like I look like a celeb thanks to the design, but I didn't have to spend more than the cost of my trip to get it.
The Landon Carryall retails for $185. Designer luggage tends to be highly priced, so though it's not cheap, it's also not expensive in comparison. It's also extremely good quality, meaning you're likely going to have your bag for several years and trips.
Sure, traveling can still be a pain in the ass. Delays and pricy plane tickets are inevitable. But now, I'm at least somewhat of a pro-level traveler – and I never thought that was possible.
Related Articles
PDP Berates APC Over Fabrications Against Atiku, Obi
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the combination of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former governor Peter Obi has been well-received
Lifestyle: 19 stunning photos that were taken at the perfect time
Whether it's years of practice as a professional photographer or dumb luck, fractions of a second can make the difference between an iconic photo and
Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence
The Police in Adamawa on Wednesday confirmed that one person died and many injured in a communal clash in Lafiya area of Lamurde Local Government
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Klopp on Huddersfield: “This game is a trap”
Best buds, Jürgen Klopp and David Wagner, get to manage opposing teams in the Premier League again. It’s a special situation given how competitive football
How Ooni of Ife lied to me that I'll be the next queen - Nigerian lady cries out on Facebook
A Nigerian lady has taken to her Facebook profile to call out the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for getting married to Olori
Reptiles, Thieves Compound Flooding Woes In Goodluck Jonathan's Hometown
Residents of Otuoke community, hometown of former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Bayelsa State, are currently living in fear as reptiles and thieves are currently on the
Investors anticipate higher rates as DMO offers N115bn FGN bonds
Naira appreciates as CBN injects $547mCredit to economy rises by 4.52% to N26trn By Babajide Komolafe THE Debt Management Office (DMO) will this week issue N115 billion
Madrid contact Conte
Real Madrid contacted Antonio Conte on Monday as the Italian is their first choice to replace Julen Lopetegui if he fails to turn his side’s
PHOTOS: Angry Staff 'Detain' Suspended NHIS Boss In His Office
Following the forced entry of the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, into office on Monday, workers have
Post Your Comment below: >>