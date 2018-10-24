Ferrari's GTC4lusso T deserves more respect

In 2022, Ferrari will gallop into the increasingly crowded ultra-luxury SUV space, with an offering dubbed Purosangue, or “thoroughbred,” for those fluent in Italian.

The arrival of the Ferrari Utility Vehicle, or FUV-“I abhor hearing SUV in the same sentence as Ferrari,” CEO Louis Camilleri said last month -will likely stunt growth of the GTC4 Lusso, the only four-seat option currently from Ferrari.

And that’s a damn shame because the GTC4 Lusso, specifically the Lusso T, is the Dangerfield of Maranello; it deserves more respect.

I’ve never been a massive fan of Ferrari’s shooting brake. “The 488 is perfection. Why addweight to a Ferrari?” I've scoffed. I have also spent a considerable amount of time trying to figure out if the thing was actually attractive. I dig the design and styling from a front three-quarter view, but move to the back and I find the same three quarters is much less palatable. Under that elongated bonnet, there’s usually a naturally-breathing 6.3-liter V-12, packing 680 horses. Beneath the hood of the tester Ferrari brought me: a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8. My face fell when I learned of this. Surely, I would hate this car.

I did not hate this car. Not in the least.

Instead, I fell hard for the GTC4 Lusso T.

Yes, some muscle dissipated along with those four cylinders-78 horsepower, precisely-but nearly 50 lb-ft of additional torque arrived and 560 lb-ft isn’t anything to sneeze at. Also departed, the V-12’s four-wheel drive system. Shedding the front differential, among other things, sees the Lusso T dropping some 120 pounds, which also shifts the bulk of the weight towards the rear. Does any of that matter when the stopwatch starts? Barely. The 601HP V-8 is but one-tenth of a second slower than the all-wheel drive V-12, clocking in at 3.5 seconds from zero to 62 mph. Continue flogging the Prancing Horse and you’ll arrive at 125 mph in a mere 10.8 seconds.

Numbers tell you little about how a vehicle feels, so allow me. It feels fast. Really fucking fast. So goddamn fast that you forget there are two additional seats behind you until you scan the rearview mirror for cops because you’re constantly speeding. Triple digits arrive on the speedo before you get a chance to catch your breath after a hard take-off. (The upside of the extra seating? Additional cheering as your right foot mashes the accelerator to the floor.)

The Lusso T is a big beast, but rear-steer imparts a smaller feel, helping you slice around corners with precision, balance, and poise. Pop the manettino-drive mode selector-into Sport and the Lusso T devours backroads, coming alive when the tarmac twists. The gearing is perfect, the V-8 always ready to pile on the torque unwind the wheel and romp on it, and the tighter suspension offers composed but nimble handling.

For the ideal countryside carver, you’ll still covet the Lusso T’s impeccable cousin, the 488 GTB. However, the Lusso T dominates as a grand tourer. The ride is supple and comfy, and the miles quietly blur by, as the V-8’s wail turns into a soft whimper and there’s little wind or road noise permeating the cabin. Less engine means more gas mileage and you could technically realize up to 25 mpg while cruising, if you're light-footed. But I'm not. The downside of a sedate grand tourer? Side eye from the missus, since 90 MPH feels like 65.

With performance and handling, the V-8 is neck-and-neck with the V-12, but if you’re looking for proper Ferrari sound, you’ll want the V-12. The flat-plane crankshaft and rejiggered exhaust manifolds of the V-8 can overshadow the turbochargers and dish up a Ferrari howl above 4500 RPMs all the way to the 7500 RPM redline, but the exhaust note is otherwise more muted. An active tailpipe valve flips open in Sport mode, giving it more rumble and bark, but it’s not as consistent and less orchestral when compared to the V-12.

My time with the Lusso T saw us cover some 300-plus miles, most of them a literal blur. It also saw me grinning like a buffoon for nearly every mile. Over the weekend, I rescinded all my ignorant ire, even about the styling. In person, the Lusso T has a commendable presence. The Lusso T will leave an additional $40,000 or so in your wallet than the V-12 Lusso, but if you’re willing to shell out $300,000 for front-engine galloper from Maranello, what’s an additional $40K, right? The Lusso T may be down on the power a scooch, and lacking that classical Ferrari soundtrack, but it’s unequivocally still a Ferrari and subsequently a total blast to pilot.