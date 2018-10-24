Protest against Obi’s VP nomination suspicious, diversionary

The protests by some youths for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to drop Mr peter Obi as its vice presidential candidate has been described as `suspicious and diversionary’.
Mr Valentine Obienyem, Media Aide to Obi said this in a statement in Awka on Wednesday.
Some youths under the aegis of “The Northern Youths Leaders Forum” met with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday and urged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to reconsider the choice of Obi or risk losing their support.
Obienyem in his statement entitled “RE: Northern group to Atiku: Drop Obi or forget 2019’ said it was a case of inventing problem where none existed.
The media aide said the announcement of Obi as Atiku’s running mate elicited widespread approval and jubilation because it was adjudged as the best by most Nigerians.
He described Obi as humble, hardworking, knowledgeable, detribalized Nigerian with in-depth knowledge about the economy and conversant with the myriad of problems of the country.
According to Obienyem, any person truthful to himself will agree that never in the history of Nigeria did naming of running mates elicited comparable reactions.
“One is, therefore, at a loss as to the reasons informing the protest. Since leaving office, Obi has been busy visiting schools all over the country, from Cross River to Sokoto.
“Obi has been busy diagnosing the problems of the country and offering solutions.
“Obi has been busy preaching the unity of the country and how good governance will solve the problems in Nigeria, caused by cumulative years of leadership failure that make the protest under review suspicious,” he said.
Obienyem wondered why such protest should hold in Ota and what the intentions of those behind it were.
He said they would not be distracted with such antics but remained focused on efforts to proffer solutions to national economic challenges.
“Why protest in Ota? Who is behind the protest? What does the project intend to achieve? Is it true that the planning of the protest was revealed almost a week ago?
“Why is it that when you have failed to see any fault in Obi, you are bent on inventing one?
“These are necessary questions which any sincere inquirer will deem appropriate to start with.
“We do not need such a distraction now, what we need is joining of hands together as we collectively seek solutions to our problems,” he said.
Related Articles
Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends
Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018
Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Compel FG to probe $12.7bn stolen oil, Falana tells oil workers
By Michael EbohHuman rights activist and Lagos lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, eclared that $12.7 billion worth of crude oil was allegedly stolen from
Xenophobia: 9 Nigerian-owned shops burnt in South Africa
As Xenophobia on Sunday reared its ugly head again in South Africa, Nigerians have lost more than nine shops to arsonists in Hillbrow, central Johannesburg. One
Ronaldo's ex girlfriend reveals what she will do for the Juventus star in court
- Nareida Gallardo says she is ready to defend Cristiano Ronaldo against assault claims- She dated Ronaldo for eight months in 2007 and explained that
Ignore Arewa youths, include Fani-Kayode in your campaign team, groups tell Atiku
Different groups from major regional blocs in the country have come together under the auspices of Joint Progressive Action Group (JPAG) to demand that Alhaji
Porsche's 911 GT3 is perfect
Montauk, NY, is full of beautiful silky ribbons of asphalt, just begging for some serious firepower to help blur the idyllic views. The Porsche 911
Breaking: Fayose pleads not guilty, denied bail as trial adjourned till Wednesday
By Anthony Ogbonna The Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-led Federal High Court in Lagos has, Monday, denied the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose bail in
Post Your Comment below: >>