APO: Zambia National Day




On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Zambia on the 54th anniversary of your country’s independence.

The United States and Zambia have a deep friendship. The United States looks forward to a continued partnership in promoting health, economic prosperity, good governance, and environmental conservation in Zambia.

As you commemorate this special day, the United States wishes the people of Zambia peace and prosperity in the coming year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.
