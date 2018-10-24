Majalisa tace sai da na'ura za'a gudanar da zabe a Najeriya

Bayan ta sake dubawa tare da amincewa da gyaran fuska ga dokar zaben kasa, majalisar dattawa tace sai da na'urar 'card reader' za'a gudanar da zabe a Najeriya.
Bayan takaddamar da aka sha yi tsakanin bangaren gwamnatin tarayya da majalisar dokoki ana sa ran cewa shugaban kasa zai amince da dokar zaben.
Kamar yadda shugaban kwamitin zabe na majalisar dattawa, Sanata Nazif Gamawa, ya shaida cewa dokar gyaran da zai sa ta samu karbuwa.
Hirar shi da BBCHausa, Sanata Nazif ya ce sun amince cewa dole sai da Card reader za a yi zaben. "Idan babu card reader babu zabe gaba daya".
Ya ce idan a ranar zabe aka kawo na'urar da ba ta aiki ko kuma ana cikin zabe ta daina aiki, kuma ba a canza ba zuwa awa uku kafin a rufe zabe to dole a dage zaben zuwa washegari domin a yi tanadin sabuwar na'ura Card Reader.
Majalisar ta ce dokar zaben ta yi tanadin cewa dole a tabbatar da hukumar zabe tana da isassun card reader a ranakun zabe.
