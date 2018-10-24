APO: President Ramaphosa to lead the South Africa Investment Conference

Download logo
President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the South African government in hosting the three-day South Africa Investment Conference 2018 which will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from tomorrow, Thursday, 25 October 2018.
The conference will take place under the theme, “Accelerating Growth by Building Partnerships”, following a commitment to this effect made by President Ramaphosa in the February 2018 State of the Nation Address.
The conference is a key milestone in the country’s bold ambition to raise at least 100 billion US dollars in new domestic and intentional investment over the next five years. Through the Conference, South Africa will market the compelling investment opportunities available in the country as part of government’s interventions geared at boosting economic growth and creating much-needed jobs.
At least one thousand delegates, comprising of invited business leaders and civil society, are expected to attend the conference.
The South Africa Investment Conference builds on the recent Presidential Job Summit, where labour, business, government and the community constituency adopted a ground breaking Framework Agreement to prevent further job losses, create jobs and support companies in distress.
The investment conference is also a partner initiative to the economic stimulus package and recovery plan recently unveiled by the President to ignite economic activity, restore investor confidence, prevent further job losses and create jobs.
In leading the investment drive, the President appointed four Special Envoys on Investment who have, over the past six months, engaged in over 150 dialogues that have helped to facilitate open communication on the investment climate and on the opportunities for investment that could be unlocked through partnership.
At the investment conference actual investment deals that have been concluded in the course of the envoys’ engagements will be reported on and an investment pipeline to enable would-be investors to explore opportunities in the South African market unveiled.
The conference will be preceded by a series of networking events on 25 October 2018.
On 26 October 2018, President Ramaphosa will officially open and lead the conference which will have, amongst others, focused sector specific discussions around agriculture, agro-processing, mining and manufacturing, transport, ICT, tourism, BPO, film, energy, water and venture capital.
On 27 October 2018, the President will lead a walk along Vilakazi Street in Soweto with delegates to showcase the vibrancy of the township economy.
For more information on the conference and the programme, please visit www.sainvestmentconference.co.za
NB: Only accredited media are allowed to cover the Summit.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.
