Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018

Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.

‘Excellence in Leadership’ Award

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside and Chairman of Elizade Group of Companies, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, tops the list.

These two distinguished gentlemen will be bestowed with the ‘Excellence in Leadership’ Award, the highest honour in the 9jaSAFE 2018, at an Award Dinner scheduled for November 9, 2018, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This award category was created to recognise the pivotal role leadership commitment plays in the achievement of organisational HSE goals.

Notable personalities categories

Other notable personalities set to be honoured in other individual categories include Assistant Director, HSE, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Umar Moriki and Project HSE Manager, Conventional Oil & Gas Projects, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Nigeria, Mr Benson Egbevurie.

The 2018 Award’s list also include: General Manager, EHSSQ and Government Relations, OVH Energy Limited, Sir (Dr.) Gogomary Oyet and Director of the Anambra State Fire Service, Engr Martin Agbili.

The 9jaSAFE Excellence in Leadership Award was created to recognise top executives of large corporate organisations or governmental institutions that have displayed verifiable commitment to the health and safety of their workplaces and Nigerians.

9jaSAFE 2018 is proudly supported by Ikeja Electric, Hybrid Group, Ikeja City Mall, Spektra, JGC Partners and LoftyInc.