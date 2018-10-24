Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana and Deyemi Okanlawon.
- Published:
- Gbenga Bada
Related Articles
Finance: Melissa McCarthy makes $12 million a year, wakes up at 4:30 a.m., and doesn't use her phone on the weekends
Melissa McCarthy, who earned $12 million in 2018, is one of Hollywood's highest-paid women. According to a New York Times profile, she wakes up
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Dakuku Adol Peterside, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo to be bestowed with highest honour at 9jaSAFE 2018
Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE) to honour eminent personalities at its 2018 edition.‘Excellence in Leadership’ AwardThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Tech: This self-storage startup lets you take your extra junk and rent it to strangers for cash or cryptocurrency
Omni — a San Francisco-based self-storage startup that's raised over $40 million — is on a mission to transform the traditional self-storage world.
Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja
Enyimba of Nigeria must succeed where five other clubs have failed if they hope to shock hosts Raja Casablanca of Morocco on Wednesday and reach
Under declaration: Lebanese, Aldahrah Jailed, Loses $52,550, €32,250 to FG
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today October 19, 2018 secured the conviction one Haytham Aldahrah , a Lebanese who was arrested at the Malam
Finance: Buying enough Mega Millions tickets to cover every possible combination sounds like a surefire way to win — but there are 3 major problems with that plan
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.6 billion. The jackpot is so massive, at least before taxes, that it would theoretically be profitable
Buhari On Abia Explosion: That Particular Pipeline Was Vandalised 684 Times In Six Months
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regrets over the pipeline explosion that occurred in Osisioma Ngwa community of Abia State on Friday, October 12, 2018. Although he
Pulse Blogger: PDP Presidential primary: A post-convention review
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>