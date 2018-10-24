FG proposes N8.73 trillion budget for 2019; gives details

- The federal government has proposed a N8.73 trillion budget for the 2019 fiscal year

- The proposed sum is lower than that of 2018

- The govt has also approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2019 to 2021

A N8.73trillion budget has been proposed for 2019, by the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

The development was made public by the minister of budget and national planning, Udoma Udoma, at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, October 24, Premium Times reports.

READ ALSO: Policeman kills ex-minister’s daughter for reportedly refusing to open car door

Legit.ng gathers that the sum is lower than that of 2018.

Speaking further, the minister disclosed that the FEC pegged the price of crude oil at $60 per barrel, as well as exchange rate at $305. Also, daily crude oil production was put at 2.3m barrels per day.

He also said the council had approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2019 to 2021, and that it would soon be submitted to the National Assembly for further consideration.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that in a bid to restore the January to December budget cycle, the federal government disclosed that it will present the 2019 budget to the National Assembly in September 2018.

The development was made public by the minister of state for budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Nigerians blow hot as President Buhari signs 2018 budget in June - on Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng