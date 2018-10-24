Breaking: Last PDP senator in Rivers defects to APC

The Senator representing Rivers West, Osinakachukwu Ideozu, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Majority Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, announced Osinakachukwu’s defection at plenary on Wednesday.
Lawan, who was moving a motion for the adjournment of plenary till Nov. 6, welcomed and congratulated him for joining the majority party.
With this, the three senators from Rivers, a PDP controlled state, are now members of the APC. Rivers APC: Abe wins to fight another day
The others are Sen. Andrew Uchendu (Rivers East) and Magnus Abe (Rivers South East).
Meanwhile, Former governor Rivers state and minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been advised by the state government to stay away from Port Harcourt if he considers the state unsafe.
The advice is coming after a thanksgiving service was held in honour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole, Vanguard reports.
Legit.ng gathers that the state commissioner for information and communications, Emma Okah, advised the former minister to be hosting his events outside the state since he considered it unsafe.
He said: “Normal people no longer take Amaechi serious anymore because he lives in bitterness. Evidence abounds to show that the Rivers state government and the security agencies are doing their best to secure lives and property in the state.’’
Amaechi had earlier said: “If the governor cannot take charge and people are dying, then there is a need for replacement and for people to vote for their lives. We are no longer talking about food now, not about light.
“We are talking about the right to existence. You have to live. All the shops and houses are empty, people are on the run because nobody can protect them here.”
Rotimi Amaechi says he is busy on the streets - on Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
