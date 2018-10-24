Minimum wage: We’ll ensure total shutdown of the country - NLC threatens

- NLC has threatened to ensure total shutdown of Nigeria over agitation on new minimum wages

The organized labour, comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC), had after their meeting declared a nationwide strike over the government delay in arriving at a new national minimum wage, and what they described as deliberate attempt by the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, to scuttle the process.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the NEC-in-session of the NLC had therefore met to receive the report on the conclusion of the sittings of the tripartite national minimum wage negotiating committee, and approved the decision of the organized labour to embark on a nationwide strike.

Legit.ng gathered that the communique signed by the NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and the general secretary, Comrade Peter Ozo-Eson said: “In furtherance of this, NEC-in-session directed all affiliate unions, state councils, civil society allies, the informal sector and other friends of workers and lovers of democracy to commence immediate mobilization of their members.

“The NEC advised Nigerians to start stocking food and other necessities of life as workers will ensure a total shutdown of the country.”

The communique further read: “The NEC noted with dismay how the minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, tried to twist the truth by misinforming the public that the meeting of October 4 and 5, 2018 was inconclusive as the members of the tripartite committee on national minimum wage did not agree on a figure.

“The NEC approved the recommendation presented by the leadership of organized labour which viewed the antics of the minister of labour and employment as anti-labour and anti-workers especially with regards to the minister’s utterances which the NEC deemed as an act of bad faith intended to scuttle the work of the committee on the new national minimum wage.

“The NEC debunked, rejected and condemned the minister’s claims in the media that negotiations are still ongoing on the issue of a new national minimum wage which implementation is already long overdue.

“The NEC is disturbed by government’s new offensive against organized labour and workers’ rights as contained in a report submitted to the Federal Executive Council by the minister of labour and employment and on which government has issued a White Paper.

“The NEC views this latest posture by the government as calculated to cow workers into submission as well as stop Labour from protesting against Government’s foot-dragging on the new national minimum wage.”

The NEC listed government’s assault on organized Labour comprises to include: Emphasis on the “no work, no pay” clause in the Trade Disputes Act; and the fixing of tenure for workers holding union executive positions in contravention of the provisions of International Labour Organisation (ILO) convention 87.

It also includes the prohibition or exclusion of non-card carrying members of trade unions from leading or being part of negotiation delegations of trade unions reminiscent of the Abacha military era.

The NEC-in-session advised the Government to shelve its White Paper or risk being reported to the ILO.

The NLC also resolved not to be bound by the latest White Paper by the government against labour as it is AN illegality.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some workers have accused federal government of plotting to sabotage negotiations on the new national minimum wage for workers in the country.

