3 exercises that'll seriously work your core

Many people crank up their core workouts looking for a flatter, more toned tummy-and hey, nothing wrong with a little vanity mojo!
But if getting visible abs is your only focus when it comes to training-and you’re doing a million situps to get there-your plan might backfire.
“The core isn’t one muscle; it’s a relationship of a bunch of muscles that cover your whole trunk, connecting your hips, spine, neck, and shoulders,” says performance coach Brett Klika, certified strength and conditioning specialist (C.S.C.S). And those super-targeted ab exercises leave a lot of your core out of the picture.
But there are plenty of staple exercises that are efficient at to hitting all your MVP muscles. Incorporate the moves below into your routine for a sturdier core.
Deadlift
How to: Stand with feet hip-width apart, a heavy dumbbell in front of each foot. Hinge at the waist, keeping spine flat and neck neutral, to lower your torso until you can pick up weights. Push through heels and brace core to stand as you lift weights. Lower back down for 1 rep. Do three or four sets of 8 to 12 reps. Incorporate this into strength workouts twice a week.
Farmer Carry
How to: Hold a heavy dumbbell in each hand and stand with shoulders back. Keeping core tight and posture tall, take 10 steps forward; turn around, take 10 steps back to start, and lower weights. That’s 1 rep. Do three or four sets of 4 reps. Incorporate this into strength workouts twice a week.
Bird Dog
How to: In tabletop position, raise right arm until parallel with ear, and simultaneously raise left leg until parallel with floor. Return to start and repeat with left arm and right leg. Engage your core to stabilize yourself and to avoid falling to one side. Do three or four sets of 10 to 15 reps. Do this move every day.
Why Core Strength Matters
There are plenty of non-aesthetic reasons to boost core strength. “Some of the strongest people in the world don’t have six-packs, and they can lift a lot, or hit home runs, or perform tremendous feats of athleticism,” says Klika. Here’s what you’ll gain when you think bigger and train smarter:
1. You'll avoid pain.
A strong core is a major factor in staying injury-free-particularly in the hips and knees, says Michelle Arent, C.S.C.S., director of training and conditioning at Rutgers Center for Health and Human Performance.
Research shows that women with good core engagement are better able to control how their knees move while performing strength exercises like single-leg squats and lunges, which may protect against ACL tears.
The core also helps stabilize the pelvis and femurs, says Arent, noting that the glutes (yes, also part of this powerhouse pack of muscles!) play a big role in fighting pain. Basically, your core is the foundation for all ache-free movement.
2. Your posture will improve.
Your core muscles wrap around and support your spine, making it easier to maintain posture. For one thing, proper positioning prevents ouch-inducing micro-movements between joints, says Stuart McGill, Ph.D., a professor emeritus of kinesiology at the University of Waterloo in Canada and author of Back Mechanic.
Plus, it just looks nice-good posture makes you appear confident, healthy, and symmetrical.
3. You'll boost your athleticism.
Building core power gives you a leg up in sports because your stability, balance, and agility start at your center. Think of your body as a chain in which your middle connects your arms and legs, says Klika.
If your core muscles work together while you move, there won’t be any “leaks” in the translation of power from the lower to the upper body. That allows you to rotate when throwing, punching, or reaching, to control your spine during a serve, says Arent. And to help absorb force during decelerations like falls, dives, and catches.
This article originally appears in the November 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more intel on how to lead a healthier, happier life, pick up an issue on newsstands now.
Related Articles
Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky
One person is dead and multiple others were shot inside a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported Wednesday afternoon. A suspect
Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)
Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F) Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on
Lifestyle: Tesla will start making cars at its upcoming factory in China faster than expected (TSLA)
TeslaTesla said on Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings letter that it will accelerate its production timeline at its upcoming factory in Shanghai. The automaker
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Meet 21-year-old Siyakholwa Zazini living his dream as a private pilot
- Siyakholwa Zazini is a private pilot from East London- He was raised by his grandmother in a shack- He harbours bigger ambitions in aviation
Why Benue people are opposed to Buhari’s re-election – Ortom
Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has said that the people of the state had nothing against Fulani people as it was being insinuated by people
UNN hostels decay as students pass through hell over accommodation
By Mbadiwe Okwor Nsukka, The accommodation problem at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, may not be new but the dimension it has taken is alarming
Senate adjourns plenary for 2 weeks
- The Senate has adjourned its plenary for two weeks- The lawmakers will resume for plenary on November 6 - Saraki who made this known
2019: Enyimba group faults some Igbo leaders’ opposition to Obi’s nomination
Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting, held at the Grand Pela Hotel and Suites, Abuja, the Enyimba Progressive Association (EPA), an Igbo socio-political and economic organization,
Super Eagles legend Austin Eguavoen appointed technical director of top club in Europe
- Augustine Eguavoen lands top job with Greek side Zakynthos- The former Super Eagles chief coach signed a one-year deal- Eguavoen was assistant captain when
Post Your Comment below: >>