Kelly Clarkson just shared a sneak peak at her beauty routine and it's pretty hilarious

I have stanned Kelly Clarkson since "Since You've Been Gone" was a regular radio anthem slash my favorite song on my iPod Mini.
But this week, she did something that basically confirmed that I would willingly die for her if necessary.
On Tuesday, the Voice judge shared a hilarious pic of herself backstage getting ready. And...well, I just have to show it to you, because it's freaking priceless:
The Grammy-winning singer flashes a giant grin and a double thumbs-up while wearing what looks like a face wipe over her eyes, and what appears to be zit cream over a blemish on her chin. Behind her it looks like someone is working on doing her hair.
"Just another day in #thechair!" Kelly wrote in the caption. "#iwokeuplikethis."
I don't know about you, but I have never related to a celebrity Instagram as much as I relate to this hilarious photo. Because I too slather spot treatment on my chin zits and wear eye masks when my peepers are puffy AF. (So obviously, I'm only one degree of separation from Kelly and I should probably put this on my business cards.)
Kelly is certainly the queen of keeping it real. Remember how she shared why she got her tubes tied after having two kids: "I have my beautiful children and I'm done!" Or how she gets the last word with every body shamer with the most epic (and succinct) of comebacks.
And Kelly's fans as usual loved the hell out of this photo. "We doesn't deserve the realest queen ever," wrote one fan. "I’m glad I’m not the only mom who breaks out!" wrote another. "Oh my gosh I love you" added another fan.
And while it might seem like NBD that a celeb shares a truly unfiltered shot every now and then, it honestly is pretty awesome to know that even someone as gorgeous, talented, and successful as Kelly Clarkson can get a few chin zits. #wokeuplikethis indeed.
