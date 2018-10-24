Igbo group disagrees with Nnamdi Kanu on election boycott

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing has disagreed with the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s call for an election boycott in 2019.

The IPOB leader, on Sunday, October 21, 2018, during a broadcast, said that Igbos will not vote until a referendum is carried out.

According to the Igbo group, boycotting the election will not benefit anybody.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Osmond Nkeoma on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 in Imo state.

The statement reads: “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths (Worldwide) still stands on a restructured Nigeria.

“We will canvas for and vote for the presidential candidate who buys into our restructuring ideas. We are Igbos; we have a stake in the Nigerian project.

“We will vote because if we fail to, the election will still hold and Nigeria will continue. “Boycotting the elections will not benefit anyone.

“We, therefore, advice Ndi IPOB to toe the line of intelligence and smartness and have a tactical synergy with Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership.

“Movements all over the world that are IPOB in nature are usually involved directly or indirectly with partisan politics.”

MASSOB counters Kanu

Also, the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike called on Igbos not to listen to Nnamdi Kanu.

Uwazuruike also alleged that the IPOB leader is working for the Department of State Services (DSS).