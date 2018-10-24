Tech: The FDA just approved the first new flu treatment in 2 decades (RHHBY)

- The FDA just approved the first new flu treatment in nearly 20 years.
- The drug, Xofluza, can be used to treat the flu in people 12 years and older who have had symptoms for no more than two days.
- While there are flu treatments available, the FDA said it's important to keep in mind that the drugs don't replace the flu vaccine, which is used to prevent the disease.
With flu season underway, the Food and Drug Administration just approved a new treatment to add to the arsenal of ways to treat the virus.
The drug, Xofluza, is made by Genentech, and it's the first new flu drug the agency's approved in nearly two decades. The price tag will be set at $150.
It's meant to be taken as a single pill within the first two days people 12 years and older start to experience flu symptoms, as a way to reduce symptoms and shorten how long the illness lasts.
null(Courtesy Genentech)
"With thousands of people getting the flu every year, and many people becoming seriously ill, having safe and effective treatment alternatives is critical. This novel drug provides an important, additional treatment option," FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a news release Wednesday. Gottlieb also noted that it's important to keep in mind that the drugs don't replace the flu vaccine, which is used to prevent the disease.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends three antiviral drugs to treat flu: Tamiflu, Relenza, and Rapivab.
A spokeswoman for Genentech told Business Insider that the wholesale acquisition cost of Xofluza is $150, in line with what Tamiflu costs. Genentech is also providing a coupon for commercially insured patients that brings down the cost of the dose to $30.
Related Articles
Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
The 7th edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless which held last Saturday at Eko Hotel, Lagos, had a refreshing twist as premium beverage brand Coca-Cola refreshed
Sports: Joel Embiid pulls off another masterful flop to get Andre Drummond ejected
Joel Embiid flopped hard in the final minute of the 76ers game against the Pistons on Tuesday night to get Andre Drummond ejected. While
Lifestyle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore remarkably similar outfits to Kate Middleton and Prince William on their royal tour from 6 years ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore bright tropical-inspired outfits for a visit to Suva, Fiji, on Wednesday. Markle wore a silk floral dress with
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
N33 billion local government funds not diverted - Benue government
- The Benue state government has reacted to a media report indicting its officials of graft- The report had suggested N33 billion local government funds
Tech: Mysterious big data company Palantir is reportedly looking at an IPO — and could see a valuation of $41 billion
Palantir, a secretive data analytics company cofounded by Peter Thiel, is in talks about going public in 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Alonge emerges new NYCN chairman in Kogi
Lokoja, Oct. 19, 2018 Mr Isreal Alonge, on Friday emerged as the newly elected chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi chapter. Newsmen
Huddersfield vs Liverpool: Salah ends goal drought
Huddersfield vs Liverpool: Mohamed Salah ended a four-match goal drought for Liverpool with a sublime strike that secured a nervous 1-0 Premier League victory away
Ighalo top scorer in 2019 AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo is the top scorer in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.The Changchun Yatai is the leading top
N22.6bn entitlements: FG begins payment to ex-Nigeria Airways workers
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>