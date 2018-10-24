Lifestyle People are pretending to fall out of cars and posing amid strewn luxury goods for the viral 'flaunt your wealth' challenge on Instagram
The "flaunt your wealth" challenge, which first picked up steam on Chinese social media platform Weibo two weeks ago, has migrated over to Instagram, where it's gaining popularity.
- Susanna Heller
