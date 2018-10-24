Lifestyle: David Schwimmer had a hilarious response to a suspected criminal going viral for looking just like him

- A photo of a David Schwimmer lookalike wanted by British police went viral on Tuesday.
- Schwimmer weighed in by making a video parody of the comparison posted to Twitter on Wednesday.
- He filmed himself pretending to steal a crate of beers and pled innocent writing: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York."
- The Blackpool Police Facebook page blew up on Tuesday after their appeal for information about a theft turned into a series of jokes the "Friends" star.
- The man is suspected of stealing a jacket, a wallet, and a cellphone from an all-you-can-eat buffet in Blackpool, England.
"Friends" actor David Schwimmer made a hilarious video in response to a viral photo shared by British police which showed a suspected criminal who looks just like him.
The photo, shared by Blackpool Police on Tuesday, showed a Schwimmer-lookalike holding a crate of beers:
This was Schwimmer's response on Wednesday:
The video shows him mimicking the pose, also with crates of beer, but in a branch of the New Yorkers Food Market, a grocery store in Manhattan.
He wrote on Twitter: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."
According to the BBC, the man in the security footage picture is suspected of stealing a jacket, a wallet, and a cellphone from an all-you-can-eat buffet in Blackpool, England.
The image of the man shows him at a different time, and he isn't necessarily doing anything illegal in the image.
Blackpool Police had already exonerated Schwimmer before the post proclaiming his innocence. Earlier, the police force's account had written: "We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way."
Here's the suspect side-by-side with the "Friends" actor:
A composite of David Schwimmer who plays Ross Geller in the TV show "Friends," and the Blackpool Police suspect.(Getty/Blackpool Police)
Here are the best reactions, "Friends" references, and Ross quotes which people added to the police security photo posted on Tuesday.
