Lifestyle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore remarkably similar outfits to Kate Middleton and Prince William on their royal tour from 6 years ago

- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore bright tropical-inspired outfits for a visit to Suva, Fiji, on Wednesday.
- Markle wore a silk floral dress with wedges, while Harry wore a blue button-up with dark blue pants.
- Their outfits were quite similar to the ones Kate Middleton and Prince William wore during a visit to the Solomon Islands in September 2012.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have quickly learned to coordinated their style, but Kate Middleton and Prince William may be serving as their inspiration when it comes to their vacation wardrobe.
On Wednesday, Markle and Harry visited the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, wearing outfits with bright, tropical-inspired prints that are quite different than their typical formal style.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex perfectly coordinated their outfits.(Pool/Getty Images)
Markle wore a $1,495 silk dress with a floral pattern by Figue, which she paired with the same $120 Castañer wedges she wore while visiting Australia's Bondi Beach on Friday. Meghan's Mirror reports that her clutch is a piece from the popular Suva Market and was crafted by local artisans.
Harry was at her side in a blue button-up shirt, dark slacks, and brown shoes.
Markle carried a bag from the Suva Market.(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Their outfits are quite similar to the ones Middleton and William wore during their trip to the Solomon Islands in September 2012
On their trip to the Solomon Islands, Middleton wore a strapless floral dress — with a similar color scheme to Markle's — by New Zealand-based brand Tav Pacific NZ, which she also paired with wedges, though these ones were open-toed and a tan color, made by Stuart Weitzman.
William went for a bright blue button-up that was remarkably similar to Harry's, along with a pair of dark slacks like Harry's, though his shoes looked darker than the ones his younger brother wore.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore similar outfits in 2012.(William West/AP Images)
Though it's unclear if Markle and Harry intentionally channeled Middleton and William, their looks are certainly similar.
